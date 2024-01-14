en English
The Persistent Charm of Handwritten Letters in New Zealand

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:51 pm EST
The Persistent Charm of Handwritten Letters in New Zealand

For years, the tradition of sending and receiving letters has been on a steady decline worldwide. New Zealand is no exception to this trend, as reported by the Ministerial briefing from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE). However, even amidst this digital shift, there is a small but passionate group of individuals who continue to cherish the personal touch of handwritten letters.

The Decline of Postal Mail

According to MBIE, New Zealand is experiencing a faster decline in mail volume than the global average. In 2020, only about 1 percent of the approximately 300 million letters sent through NZ Post were from private individuals. The cost of sending letters, both within New Zealand and overseas, has also increased, further deterring people from this traditional form of communication.

A Niche Audience: The Letter Enthusiasts

Despite the shift towards digital communication, there are those who remain attached to the charm of the handwritten letter. One such individual has committed to sending a card every week to different people. When she sought recipients on Instagram, she received an overwhelming response. The personal letter, while less common in the digital age, remains an important and cherished form of communication for many, who see it as a creative endeavor that allows for a personal touch that is often lost in digital communication.

Rekindling Interest in Letter Writing

In an attempt to revive the art of letter writing, workshops and penpal programs have been organized, drawing participants from various age groups. These initiatives are supported by enthusiasts who promote the use of beautiful stationery, vintage stamps, and the embrace of the imperfections of handwritten notes. Stationery stores have seen a resurgence of interest in letter and journal writing, particularly during COVID-19 lockdowns, suggesting that the art of writing letters could be making a comeback.

