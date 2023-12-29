en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Musical Genius of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman: Stories Behind Iconic Tunes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:43 pm EST
The Musical Genius of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman: Stories Behind Iconic Tunes

When the curtain rises on Broadway, it is a testament to the power of music and storytelling. The magic of the stage is often encapsulated in the lyrics of songs that resonate with audiences, and no duo has been more instrumental in crafting these narratives than award-winning composer Marc Shaiman and lyricist Scott Wittman. Their musical genius has been the backbone of iconic musicals like ‘Hairspray’ and ‘Some Like It Hot.’

The Birth of an Iconic Partnership

The collaboration between Shaiman and Wittman began with the Broadway adaptation of John Waters’ 1988 film ‘Hairspray’, a musical that would go on to win eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and inspire a film adaptation and an NBC live musical event. Their first hit from ‘Hairspray,’ ‘Good Morning Baltimore,’ set the tone for the musical, capturing the joy and irony of the setting with a Phil Spector-inspired beat.

A Legacy of Memorable Tunes

Their powerful anthem ‘I Know Where I’ve Been,’ led by Motormouth Maybelle, is another significant contribution from ‘Hairspray.’ The song has been used in various significant contexts outside the musical, including ‘Glee’ and a performance by Queen Latifah at the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize concert. Additionally, ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat,’ the final number from ‘Hairspray,’ not only provides a happy ending for the characters but has also become a formula replicated by other musicals due to its popularity and impact.

Awards and Recognition

Shaiman and Wittman’s work on ‘Some Like It Hot’ has recently led to a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical, currently running at the Shubert Theatre in New York City, is set to wrap up its run soon and embark on a North American tour. The sudden departure of 2023 Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee from ‘Some Like It Hot’ for surgery, and the stepping in of DeMarius R. Copes to take over as Jerry/Daphne, underscores the challenges and changes that are part and parcel of Broadway.

Yet, amidst all the highs and lows, the music of Shaiman and Wittman continues to be a beacon of hope, joy, and inspiration for audiences worldwide, proving that the power of musical theater can indeed transcend barriers and touch hearts.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi Electrify Fans at NYE Countdown Event in Philippines

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling 2023's Standout Tracks: A Playlist for the Eclectic Ear

By BNN Correspondents

Controversy and Lack of Promotion Fuel Success of Ricky Gervais' 'Armageddon'

By BNN Correspondents

The Sphere: Architectural Marvel Transforming Las Vegas' Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry ...
@Africa · 33 mins
President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry ...
heart comment 0
Hannah Spearritt’s Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns

By Salman Khan

Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience
Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84

By BNN Correspondents

Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84
2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

By Salman Khan

2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
1 min
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
2 mins
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
2 mins
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
2 mins
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
2 mins
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
3 mins
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
6 mins
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
10 mins
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
11 mins
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
1 hour
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app