The Musical Genius of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman: Stories Behind Iconic Tunes

When the curtain rises on Broadway, it is a testament to the power of music and storytelling. The magic of the stage is often encapsulated in the lyrics of songs that resonate with audiences, and no duo has been more instrumental in crafting these narratives than award-winning composer Marc Shaiman and lyricist Scott Wittman. Their musical genius has been the backbone of iconic musicals like ‘Hairspray’ and ‘Some Like It Hot.’

The Birth of an Iconic Partnership

The collaboration between Shaiman and Wittman began with the Broadway adaptation of John Waters’ 1988 film ‘Hairspray’, a musical that would go on to win eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and inspire a film adaptation and an NBC live musical event. Their first hit from ‘Hairspray,’ ‘Good Morning Baltimore,’ set the tone for the musical, capturing the joy and irony of the setting with a Phil Spector-inspired beat.

A Legacy of Memorable Tunes

Their powerful anthem ‘I Know Where I’ve Been,’ led by Motormouth Maybelle, is another significant contribution from ‘Hairspray.’ The song has been used in various significant contexts outside the musical, including ‘Glee’ and a performance by Queen Latifah at the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize concert. Additionally, ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat,’ the final number from ‘Hairspray,’ not only provides a happy ending for the characters but has also become a formula replicated by other musicals due to its popularity and impact.

Awards and Recognition

Shaiman and Wittman’s work on ‘Some Like It Hot’ has recently led to a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical, currently running at the Shubert Theatre in New York City, is set to wrap up its run soon and embark on a North American tour. The sudden departure of 2023 Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee from ‘Some Like It Hot’ for surgery, and the stepping in of DeMarius R. Copes to take over as Jerry/Daphne, underscores the challenges and changes that are part and parcel of Broadway.

Yet, amidst all the highs and lows, the music of Shaiman and Wittman continues to be a beacon of hope, joy, and inspiration for audiences worldwide, proving that the power of musical theater can indeed transcend barriers and touch hearts.