The Mullet Returns: A Rebellious Hairstyle's Resurgence

The mullet, the iconic haircut characterized by its short front and lengthy back, is witnessing a revival, courtesy of early-2000s influences and the do-it-yourself haircuts prompted by pandemic lockdowns. The hairstyle, with its roots embedded deep in history and counterculture, showcases a rebellious streak that has managed to withstand the test of time.

The Mullet on Screen: From Practicality to Personality

In the movie "The Iron Claw," characters from the 1980s, including the Von Erich brothers, sport a mullet. The style is not just a statement of fashion but resonates with their lives on the family farm, embodying both practicality and personality. The screen portrayal of the mullet anticipates a continued interest in this versatile hairstyle across all genders.

Tracing the Mullet's Origins: Rebellion and Counterculture

Fashion historian Jessica Glasscock locates the mullet's genesis in counterculture movements, tracing it back to David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust persona and the 1970s punk scene. The hairstyle dates back even further to the 8th-century B.C. with the Abantes tribe and the Huns. Moreover, the mullet was a symbol of rebellion during the French Revolution, where it was worn as a rejection of the powdered wigs favored by the elite.

The Mullet: A Symbol of Hypermasculinity?

The mullet had a mainstream phase in the '80s and '90s and was often tied to hypermasculine values. This association, however, is being challenged and subverted in recent films like "All of Us Strangers" and "The Iron Claw." These films use the mullet as a conduit to explore themes of vulnerability and toxic masculinity, thereby furthering the hairstyle's narrative of rebellion and versatility.