The Miracle of a String Quartet: A Look into the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra’s Upcoming Concert

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:33 pm EST
The Miracle of a String Quartet: A Look into the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra’s Upcoming Concert

The concertmaster of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra (BSO), Julia Lawson Haney, paints an evocative picture of the exceptional character of string quartet performances, deeming them ‘nothing short of a miracle.’ Haney, a virtuoso violinist herself, is a member of an illustrious quartet of BSO musicians scheduled to perform on the 14th of January at the First Congregational Church.

The Symphony of a Quartet

In the realm of music, the challenge and allure of a string quartet reside in the necessity for each musician to embody a high degree of prowess. They must possess the ability to independently manage their part while concurrently adjusting to their fellow musicians. This delicate balance, akin to a ballet of sounds, is what enables the quartet to create a harmonious unity that transcends the sum of its parts.

A Showcase of Musical Mastery

The upcoming concert will feature not only Haney but also other gifted musicians, including cellist Dieter Wulfhorst and violists Ilana Blumberg and Nancy Miller. The event stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment and the result of countless hours of practice, offering the audience an opportunity to partake in a truly refined musical experience.

Fostering a Flourishing Music Scene

The quartet’s performance is part of a broader series aiming to bring high-quality chamber music to the community. This initiative eloquently echoes the vibrancy of the local music scene and the gifted individuals who continue to enrich it. At its heart, it is a celebration of the power of music to weave together the diverse threads of a community into a harmonious tapestry.

