'The Masked Singer' Season 11: New Faces, Themed Episodes, and More

The anticipation for the eleventh season of Fox's reality singing competition, 'The Masked Singer,' has reached fever pitch as a new lineup of disguised celebrities and themed episodes are set to premiere on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET. The popular show, which continues to captivate audiences worldwide, will introduce fresh and intriguing characters such as 'Gumball,' 'Lizard,' 'Ugly Sweater,' 'Goldfish,' 'Starfish,' and 'Book.'

Welcoming New Faces and Celebrating the Old

Adding to the excitement, this season also welcomes a new face to the judging panel. The acclaimed singer/songwriter Rita Ora will be filling in for Nicole Scherzinger as she takes her talents to London, performing in 'Sunset Boulevard.' The judging panel continues to host familiar faces Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke, with the charismatic Nick Cannon as the host.

A Season of Themed Episodes

The upcoming episodes promise a variety of celebrations and tributes. The highlights include marking the 85th anniversary of the classic 'The Wizard of Oz,' the 40th anniversary of the iconic 'Transformers,' and the dedicated music tribute nights for legendary Billy Joel and Queen. Other themes that will strike a chord with the audience include 'Girl Groups,' 'Soundtrack of My Life,' 'TV Theme Night,' and 'Shower Anthems.'

Format and Production

The show will maintain its well-loved format with sixteen celebrity contestants, with the addition of three 'wildcards.' The previous seasons saw notable participants like Ne-Yo, Macy Gray, and Demi Lovato who added a dash of star power to the show. 'The Masked Singer' is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, with James Breen, Craig Plestis, and Nick Cannon serving as executive producers. The series, which has captivated global audiences, originated from a South Korean format by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.