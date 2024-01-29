'The Masked Singer': Is Billie Piper the Eiffel Tower? Lorraine Kelly Revealed as Owl

On the famed ITV show 'The Masked Singer', a show of mystery and music where celebrities perform under the guise of eccentric characters, speculation is rife. The question on everyone's lips: Could Swindon's own Billie Piper be the celebrity hidden behind the Eiffel Tower costume?

Linking Roses and Towers

After a performance of Miley Cyrus's 'Flowers', judge Mo Gilligan made a connection that sent ripples of intrigue across the panel and viewers alike. Gilligan linked the song choice to Piper's renowned role as Rose in the iconic series 'Doctor Who'. This conjecture has only fueled the suspense surrounding the identity of the celebrity in the Eiffel Tower costume.

In the Face of Unmasking

The Eiffel Tower character found themselves teetering on the brink of revelation, landing in the bottom two of the competition. However, the judges chose to save them, leading to another unmasking. The Owl, another character on the show, was revealed to be none other than respected TV presenter Lorraine Kelly.

The Celebrity Panel

The celebrity panel on 'The Masked Singer' boasts a diverse array of talent. Comprising Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and guest judge Ellie Goulding, they are the sleuths of the show, tasked with deciphering clues from performances to reveal the singing celebrities.

The anticipation continues to build as viewers eagerly await the next unmasking. Will the Eiffel Tower indeed reveal Billie Piper, or will another celebrity face emerge from underneath the mask? Only time will tell.