‘The Masked Singer’: Fans Speculate Rat’s Identity Could Be Mel Giedroyc Or Sonia

As the popular reality television show ‘The Masked Singer’ returns for its fifth season, audience speculation is rife regarding the true identity of one of the show’s most mysterious characters, Rat. Famed for its unique concept, the show features celebrities singing behind elaborate disguises, with their identities only revealed upon elimination. This season, fans have their eyes set on one character in particular, the Rat, and their belief is growing stronger that the person behind the mask could be none other than the former Great British Bake Off host, Mel Giedroyc.

Fan Theories and Clues

The speculation around Rat’s identity has been fueled by several clues provided during the show. One such hint was a clock in Rat’s video teaser pointing to 3:15pm, which fans have associated with Mel Giedroyc’s show ‘Late Lunch’ with Sue Perkins. Adding to the intrigue, Rat’s performance of the Vengaboys’ hit ‘Boom Boom Boom!’ has further stoked the theories, as fans connect the dots and delve deeper into the mystery.

Alternative Theories

However, not all fans are convinced that Giedroyc is the person behind the costume. Some viewers are placing their bets on 90s pop star Sonia, whose real name is Sonia Evans. Supporters of this theory cite the Rat’s Liverpudlian accent and career references as potential links to Sonia, who is well-known for her string of hits in the 80s and 90s, including the number one hit ‘You’ll Never Stop Me Loving You’.

The Unveiling Awaits

The debate rages on as the Rat character remains masked, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. So far, the only celebrity to have been unmasked is Dionne Warwick, who was revealed to be the face behind the Weather costume. As ‘The Masked Singer’ continues to unfold, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the moment when Rat’s identity will finally be revealed. Whether it turns out to be Mel Giedroyc, Sonia, or a completely unexpected celebrity, one thing is for sure – the suspense and excitement of the show will continue to enthrall audiences until the very end.