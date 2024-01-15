en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Masked Singer’: Fans Speculate Dippy Egg’s Identity, Shirley Unmasked as Rat

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
‘The Masked Singer’: Fans Speculate Dippy Egg’s Identity, Shirley Unmasked as Rat

As the curtains of mystery continue to rise on the hit television show ‘The Masked Singer,’ fans are buzzing with speculations and revelations. The latest character under the spotlight is Dippy Egg, with a vocal performance that has led some to believe that the person underneath the costume is none other than the renowned England footballer, Peter Crouch. The theory, while intriguing, has been met with some skepticism due to the character’s height, which does not align with Crouch’s towering stature.

Fan Theories and Vocal Clues

After Dippy Egg’s rendition of ‘Shotgun’ by George Ezra, fans were quick to draw parallels between the character’s voice and that of Peter Crouch. Crouch, who hosts a popular podcast, has a distinctive voice that many viewers claim to recognize. Despite the vocal resemblance, the theory is still under scrutiny, as Crouch’s height is a characteristic that the Dippy Egg character seemingly lacks. Whether the footballer has managed to conceal his height as part of the show’s enigma or the fans are astray in their speculations remains to be seen.

Unmasking Revelations

While theories continue to swirl around Dippy Egg’s identity, the show has already experienced a significant unmasking. Shirley Ballas, known as the head judge on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, was unveiled as Rat. Her unmasking was accompanied by revelations about her personal life, including her fondness for tattoos. These tattoos, each bearing a significant meaning, include a butterfly symbolizing freedom, a tribute to her late brother in the form of a frog, and her boyfriend Danny Taylor’s name.

Shirley’s Affection for the Show

Shirley’s disclosures did not end with her unmasking. She expressed a deep affinity for her character and the show, even considering adding an ‘R’ tattoo to her collection to commemorate her time as Rat. Despite acknowledging that the experience was ‘way out of her comfort zone’, she described her participation in ‘The Masked Singer’ as one of the ‘best things’ she has ever done. As the show continues to unravel its surprises, viewers eagerly anticipate the next big reveal.

Arts & Entertainment Football United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

