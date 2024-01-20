'The Masked Singer': A Showdown Between Owl and Bubble Tea

In a thrilling episode of 'The Masked Singer', a clash of talent ensued between contestants Owl and Bubble Tea. The showdown was witnessed by a panel of esteemed judges, among them Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, and guest judge Jennifer Saunders. The latter stepped in for Rita Ora, adding an unexpected twist to the episode. The judges were faced with the challenging task of deciding which character would secure a place in the upcoming round following their captivating final performances.

Advertisment

Owl and Bubble Tea's Battle

Owl stirred the audience with a lively rendition of 'Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep' by Middle of the Road. On the other hand, Bubble Tea delivered a poignant performance of 'What's Going On' by 4 Non Blondes, showcasing an impressive range of vocals. However, only one could remain, and the judges' decision would seal their fate.

Other Contestants Secure Spots

Advertisment

Prior to the showdown, other contestants such as Piranha, Eiffel Tower, and Air Fryer had successfully secured their spots in the following round with compelling performances of chart-topping songs by artists like Bruno Mars and Robbie Williams. These performers kept their identities hidden, adding to the suspense and excitement of the competition.

Previous Eliminations and Future Competitors

The competition, thus far, has bid adieu to characters like Rat, Chicken Caesar, and Weather, the latter of which was unveiled to be Dionne Warwick. As the competition intensifies, contestants Maypole, Bigfoot, Dippy Egg, and Cricket are gearing up to return next week, ready to demonstrate their vocal prowess and fight for their survival in the competition.