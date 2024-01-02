en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Mandalorian Named Most Streamed Series of 2023; Disney+ and Netflix Battle for Supremacy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
The Mandalorian Named Most Streamed Series of 2023; Disney+ and Netflix Battle for Supremacy

The competition in the landscape of streaming services has taken another turn. The Mandalorian, the Star Wars spin-off series, has been crowned the most streamed original television series of 2023, according to Whip Media. The platform monitoring the share of US viewers from January to November has also noted three additional Disney+ shows making an impressive entrance into the top ten, further cementing the platform’s stronghold in the digital entertainment realm.

Disney+ Rising to the Top

Disney+’s performance this year has not gone unnoticed. The third season of The Mandalorian, available to stream on Disney+, concluded in April, leaving a polarized fanbase in its wake. Yet, its popularity has remained unquestionable with its place at the pinnacle of streamed series. In addition to this, Marvel series Loki, Secret Invasion, and Ahsoka have found their way into the covetable top ten, painting a promising picture for Disney’s future in the streaming wars.

Netflix Still Holding Strong

Despite Disney+’s notable strides, Netflix remains a formidable contender. The platform claims the largest portion of the top 30 shows with 11 entries. As part of Netflix’s new transparency initiative, viewer reports are published twice a year, revealing intriguing insights into viewing habits. Their first report covering January to June 2023 unveiled that The Night Agent topped the most-watched show list globally with an impressive 812 million hours viewed. The show, created by Shawn Ryan and starring Gabriel Basso as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, was renewed for a second season shortly after its March release due to its overwhelming popularity.

The Changing Face of Digital Entertainment

With a constantly shifting landscape, the fight for supremacy in the digital entertainment world is far from over. Despite the triumphs of individual shows, the battle is about platforms and their capacity to consistently deliver content that resonates with audiences. The successes of The Mandalorian and The Night Agent serve as testaments to the power of compelling storytelling in a world increasingly driven by digital consumption. As the year wraps up, the anticipation for what 2024 will bring to the streaming service arena is palpable.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

