Arts & Entertainment

‘The Man Who Laughs’: The Iconic Film Behind the Joker’s Grin Enters Public Domain

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
‘The Man Who Laughs’: The Iconic Film Behind the Joker’s Grin Enters Public Domain

The iconic 1928 silent film, ‘The Man Who Laughs’, directed by visionary Paul Leni, has officially entered the public domain in the United States. The film, based on Victor Hugo’s novel, narrates the tragic life of Gwynplaine, a nobleman’s son, portrayed with poignancy by Conrad Veidt. As a child, Gwynplaine was mutilated, left with a permanent grin on his face – a visage that would eventually inspire the infamous Joker character in the Batman comic series.

Making of a Cinematic Masterpiece

The film’s aesthetic, steeped in German expressionist style, was the result of the meticulous craftsmanship of makeup artist Jack Pierce. His grotesque yet compelling creation of Gwynplaine’s facial disfigurement set the blueprint for the Joker’s exaggerated smile. Yet, while Batman’s arch-nemesis still remains under copyright, the film’s influence pervades various Batman narratives, including ‘Batman: The Man Who Laughs’ by Ed Brubaker and Doug Mahnke, and ‘The Batman Who Laughs’ by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

Public Domain Entry: A New Era of Accessibility

With its entry into the public domain, ‘The Man Who Laughs’ can now be accessed freely on platforms like YouTube and requires no licensing fees for utilization in other art forms. This landmark decision is in accordance with the Term Extension Act, declaring all works published in 1928, including films, books, and sound recordings, as public property from 2024.

Legacy Beyond the Joker

While the film is celebrated for its influence on the Batman universe, its impact extends beyond the realm of comics. Its innovative use of synchronized sound effects and score, employing both sound-on-disc and sound-on-film technologies, was a novelty for its time. This pioneering approach, along with its expressionist style, has resonated with filmmakers across generations, influencing works like Brian De Palma’s ‘The Black Dahlia.’

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

