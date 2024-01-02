en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Magic Behind Gutenberg! The Musical!’s Nightly Guest Stars

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST
The Magic Behind Gutenberg! The Musical!’s Nightly Guest Stars

As the curtains prepare to close on the Broadway run of Gutenberg! The Musical! on January 28, 2024, its unique gimmick of featuring a different on-stage guest every night continues to captivate audiences. This acclaimed stage production, starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, is known for its spirited tribute to the age-old love for theater.

A Stellar Lineup of Guest Stars

The musical comedy has boasted a stellar lineup of guest stars, including luminaries such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Groff. This distinctive element adds a fresh layer of unpredictability and excitement to each performance, as audiences eagerly anticipate the surprise guest of the night.

Behind the Scenes of Guest Integration

Josh Gad, one of the performers, recently took to Instagram to shed light on the process of integrating these guest stars into the show. He revealed that guests are informed well in advance and participate in a rehearsal prior to the performance. Gad emphasized the importance of these rehearsals in ensuring seamless performances, as he shared insights from a recent rehearsal with guest star Marilu Henner.

Rehearsals Under the Watchful Eyes of Professionals

These rehearsals are overseen by vigilant professionals such as stage manager Rachel Sterner. Such methodical planning and execution enable the show to flawlessly incorporate a new element every night, without disrupting its comedic rhythm. Gad’s co-star, Andrew Rannells, is also an integral part of these rehearsals.

Acknowledged by Prestigious Nominations

Originally premiered at the UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! has been acknowledged with nominations for prestigious awards such as the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle. Its international reach extends beyond its New York Off-Broadway run in 2006, with performances in the UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

