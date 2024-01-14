en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Macallan Unveils Limited Edition A Night on Earth: The Journey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:34 pm EST
The Macallan Unveils Limited Edition A Night on Earth: The Journey

The Macallan, a revered name in the world of Scotch whisky, has launched the second edition of its limited-edition blend, A Night on Earth: The Journey. This unique offering is the fruition of a collaboration with renowned Chinese mixed-media artist Nini Sum. The whisky, befitting of the Macallan’s reputation, presents a complex flavor profile, having been matured in sherry seasoned European and American oak casks and American ex-bourbon barrels. It sings with notes of toasted oak, steamed rice and coconut milk, citrus fruits, vanilla, and oat biscuits. A sip reveals a vibrant burst of lemon and lime, followed by undertones of vanilla and toasted coconut. The finish is sweet, with the lingering taste of toasted oak and vanilla.

Nini Sum’s Artistic Impression

But it’s not just the whisky that’s an artistic masterpiece. The packaging, designed by Sum, is a tableau of memories that resonate with the Chinese New Year. It features imagery reminiscent of fireworks lighting up the night sky, the comforting scent of steamed rice pudding wafting through the air, and the hustle and bustle of city life. Each layer of Sum’s packaging design reflects a theme intrinsic to the New Year celebrations – the night sky that holds the promise of a fresh start, the busy city life that slows down to honor tradition, and the warmth of home, the epicenter of reunion and merriment.

Capturing the Essence of Homecoming

Jaume Ferras, Global Creative Director at The Macallan, emphasized that this collaboration was not merely about creating another limited-edition whisky. It was a deliberate attempt to capture the essence of homecoming and familial celebrations that form the heart of the Chinese New Year. This sentiment, Ferras believes, is universal and will find resonance with customers globally. Hence, The Macallan A Night on Earth: The Journey is not just a bottle of Scotch; it’s an experience bottled at 43 percent ABV, available for purchase around the world.

Arts & Entertainment China Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

