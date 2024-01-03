en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Louvre Abu Dhabi’s ‘Letters of Light’ Exhibition: A Deep Dive into Calligraphic Art

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
The Louvre Abu Dhabi’s ‘Letters of Light’ Exhibition: A Deep Dive into Calligraphic Art

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is preparing to draw the curtains on its acclaimed ‘Letters of Light’ exhibition on January 14th. This grand showcase, which has captivated audiences with over 240 artworks, is offering a final chance for art enthusiasts to delve into the fascinating world of calligraphic art.

Reflecting Narratives of Human Civilization

This exhibition, boasting pieces from the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s own collections and a plethora of works loaned from the esteemed Bibliotheque nationale de France, transcends time. It bridges the past and present, offering insight into the evolution of calligraphy and its role in the narrative of human civilization. The carefully curated artifacts, manuscripts, and contemporary pieces illuminate the significance of calligraphy in conveying knowledge, culture, and religious beliefs.

A Confluence of Art and Learning

Complementing the visual feast, the museum hosts a two-day masterclass, ‘Papermaking and Abstract Calligraphy,’ providing a unique opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the traditional crafts behind calligraphic art. The first part of the masterclass, led by Emirati artist Taqwa Alnaqbi, focuses on the art of papermaking. The second part, steered by Juma Alhaj, instructs participants on crafting abstract calligraphy inspired by the exhibition.

Enduring Commitment to Art and Safety

Despite the global pandemic, the Louvre Abu Dhabi has remained steadfast in its commitment to promoting art, while ensuring the safety of its visitors. The museum has implemented rigorous safety measures and introduced a digital learning program for young visitors and their families. The ‘Letters of Light’ exhibition is a testament to the museum’s theme of ‘East-West Exchanges,’ aiming to foster cross-cultural dialogues by showcasing how early 20th-century abstract artists were influenced by Eastern artistic expressions.

Arts & Entertainment History UAE
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

