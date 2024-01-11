en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The LoongYearLoongDance Challenge: A Global Dance Phenomenon of Spring Festival 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:24 pm EST
The LoongYearLoongDance Challenge: A Global Dance Phenomenon of Spring Festival 2024

As the Spring Festival of 2024 dawns, a cultural phenomenon sweeps across the globe, uniting diverse demographics in a dance of joy and anticipation. The LoongYearLoongDance challenge, a centrepiece of the SuperNight2024 festivities, emerges as a beacon of celebration, embodying both the traditional and contemporary elements of this beloved occasion, also known as Chinese New Year.

2024 X Corp: Powering the Cultural Wave

At the heart of this global dance challenge is 2024 X Corp, a company likely instrumental in organizing or sponsoring the event. Their association with the LoongYearLoongDance challenge underscores the growing role of corporate entities in fostering cultural exchanges and shaping modern festivities.

A Dance for the Dragon Year

The dance routines of the challenge echo the Year of the Dragon, a symbol of strength and good fortune in Chinese culture. Participants, with their varied and vibrant interpretations, breathe life into this symbol, transforming the traditional into a dynamic global language of movement.

CGTN Spanish Reporter: Capturing the Cultural Pulse

Documenting this cultural phenomenon is a dedicated CGTN Spanish reporter, who brings to light the event’s significance and the palpable enthusiasm among participants. The coverage not only highlights the event’s widespread appeal but also underscores the global interest in the Spring Festival and the innovative ways traditional festivities are celebrated and promoted.

In the grand tapestry of the Spring Festival 2024, the LoongYearLoongDance challenge stands as a vibrant thread, weaving together the old and the new, the traditional and the contemporary, the local and the global. It serves as a testament to the universal language of dance and the enduring charm of cultural festivities, inviting people across the globe to share their best dance moves for good luck in 2024.

0
Arts & Entertainment China
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
15 seconds ago
Fan Proposes Novel 'Spore Bomb' Weapon for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 3
A Reddit user, known as The-golden-guy, has proposed a new weapon concept for the protagonist Ellie in the possible upcoming sequel, The Last of Us Part 3. The weapon, dubbed as a ‘spore bomb,’ would utilize the infection-causing cordyceps spores as traps for adversaries. Owing to Ellie’s immunity to the cordyceps virus, the spores would
Fan Proposes Novel 'Spore Bomb' Weapon for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 3
Epic Games Store Announces 'Love' as Next Free Game
1 min ago
Epic Games Store Announces 'Love' as Next Free Game
Singapore's 'Wonderland': An Independent Triumph at Palm Springs Film Festival
4 mins ago
Singapore's 'Wonderland': An Independent Triumph at Palm Springs Film Festival
Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika: The Powerhouse of One Piece
50 seconds ago
Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika: The Powerhouse of One Piece
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
53 seconds ago
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Major Changes: 5-Star Weapons in Store?
1 min ago
Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Major Changes: 5-Star Weapons in Store?
Latest Headlines
World News
Carson City Board of Supervisors to Convene for Key Decisions
14 seconds
Carson City Board of Supervisors to Convene for Key Decisions
St. Maarten Embarks on New Era with Coalition Government
21 seconds
St. Maarten Embarks on New Era with Coalition Government
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
52 seconds
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
53 seconds
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
53 seconds
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
Jordan D'Ambrosio Shines in Widener's Victory Over Alvernia
1 min
Jordan D'Ambrosio Shines in Widener's Victory Over Alvernia
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
2 mins
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
3 mins
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
5 mins
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app