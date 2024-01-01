en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Lodge’ Chills Audiences on Netflix UK: A Psychological Horror Tale

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
‘The Lodge’ Chills Audiences on Netflix UK: A Psychological Horror Tale

Netflix UK has unveiled ‘The Lodge’, a psychological horror film that has gripped audiences with its spine-chilling storyline and commendable performances. The film, which first saw light in 2019, showcases Riley Keough’s exceptional portrayal of Grace Marshall, a woman soon to be wed to Richard Hall, a man she met during her research on an extremist cult. The narrative takes a thrilling turn when Grace, on the cusp of becoming a stepmother, finds herself snowed in at a remote Massachusetts lodge during Christmas with Richard’s children, Aiden and Mia.

Unravelling Sanity and Unforeseen Twists

As Richard steps away from the lodge due to work commitments, Grace is left isolated with the children. However, a series of bizarre events and mounting tension pave the way for Grace’s mental disintegration, eventually leading to a severe anxiety attack and nervous breakdown. The climax offers a lethal and unexpected plot twist, further intensifying the chilling atmosphere that pervades ‘The Lodge’.

Audience Reception and Critical Acclaim

The film has received widespread approval for its standout performances and well-crafted screenplay. ‘The Lodge’ now holds a formidable reputation as one of the most terrifying films in recent cinema history. It boasts a 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has raked in a global box office collection of $3.2 million. Riley Keough’s portrayal of Grace, in particular, has garnered significant praise for its depth and intensity.

Limited Availability and Future Prospects

Despite the film’s success and the anticipation of Netflix users in the UK, there are currently no plans to release ‘The Lodge’ on Netflix US or to develop a sequel or spin-off. However, for those keen to watch, the film is available for streaming on Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime with the Max add-on, thereby expanding its reach across different platforms.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

