The Little Mermaid Statue: A Controversial Icon in Copenhagen

Perched on the edge of Copenhagen's Langelinie promenade, the diminutive bronze statue of The Little Mermaid has, for over a century, beguiled visitors to Denmark's capital. Despite its small size and the tragic narrative that birthed it, this icon continues to be a magnet for tourists from around the world. However, the statue's reception has been as turbulent as the waters it overlooks, often serving as a canvas for political messages and the subject of frequent vandalism.

The Tale of the Little Mermaid

The statue, created by sculptor Edvard Eriksen, was commissioned by Carl Jacobsen, the son of the founder of Carlsberg Breweries, in 1909. Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 fairytale, it has been a silent witness to the city's evolution. Nevertheless, the statue's small stature and the tragic, original ending of the fairytale have frequently led to disappointment among those expecting a grandeur or a Disney-esque ending.

Protest and Vandalism: A Canvas for Dissent

The Little Mermaid's tale has been punctuated with instances of decapitation, graffiti, and other forms of defacement, reflecting the statue's status as a symbol for political dissent. Human rights activists, political campaigners, and environmentalists, among others, have used the statue to amplify their messages, sometimes to controversial effect. Despite these instances of protest and defacement, the statue has remained a steadfast symbol of Danish heritage.

Popularity Amid Controversy

While many Danes find the fascination with the statue perplexing, it has continued to draw a steady stream of tourists, especially from China. Hans Christian Andersen enjoys a revered status in China, with his works being a staple of school curriculums. As a result, The Little Mermaid, both the statue and the story, resonates deeply with Chinese visitors. Freja, a local tour guide, encapsulates this ambivalence. While she finds the statue's fame puzzling, she acknowledges that it keeps her employed, testament to the statue's enduring allure.