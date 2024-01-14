en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Little Big Things: A Groundbreaking Musical Triumph at Soho Place

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
The Little Big Things: A Groundbreaking Musical Triumph at Soho Place

On a chilly London evening, the curtain rose at Soho Place, the West End’s newest theatre and the first new-build in 50 years, to reveal ‘The Little Big Things’. This mesmerizing musical, based on the life of Henry Fraser, a promising rugby player turned artist, speaker, and author, has been hailed as a theatrical triumph. The audience was deeply moved, their reactions ranging from laughter to tears, and one theatre-goer even described it as the best show they’ve ever seen.

Unfolding the Extraordinary Life of Henry Fraser

Henry Fraser’s life altered irrevocably following a diving accident that left him tetraplegic. ‘The Little Big Things’ eloquently portrays Henry’s journey of adaptation to his new life circumstances. With a blend of raw emotion, humor, and inspiring life lessons, the narrative unfolds, reminding viewers of the importance of cherishing the little things in life.

A Stellar Cast and Creative Stage Design

Jonny Amies and Ed Larkin share the role of Henry Fraser. Their performances, along with supporting roles by Jordan Benjamin, Jamie Chatterton, Cleve September, Amy Trigg, and Gracie McGonigal, combine to deliver an immersive experience. The acting and singing are superbly complemented by the creative stage design, which aids in bringing Henry’s world to life onstage.

Championing the Human Spirit

‘The Little Big Things’ pushes the boundaries of conventional theatre, addressing issues of disability and trauma with heart and candor. The musical’s groundbreaking nature and its focus on the resilience of the human spirit have earned it great acclaim. As this stirring production continues to play in the West End, it is recommended that everyone take the opportunity to see the musical before its run ends in March.

Arts & Entertainment Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

