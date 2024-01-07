The Lights Dim on ‘Shining Vale’: Series Canceled After Two Seasons

The curtains have officially fallen on ‘Shining Vale,’ the horror-comedy series from Starz, after just two seasons. The show, despite boasting an impressive cast that includes Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear, failed to captivate a substantial audience. Consequently, the streaming platform has decided not only to cancel the series but also to remove both seasons from its library.

A Struggle to Find a New Home

Warner Bros. Television, one of the production companies behind ‘Shining Vale,’ made concerted efforts to find a new home for the series. However, they were unable to secure a sale, spelling an end to the on-screen journey of the Phelps family.

The Story of ‘Shining Vale’

The series revolves around Pat and Terry Phelps, portrayed by Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear. The couple, in a bid to salvage their marriage, moves from Brooklyn to a Victorian mansion in Connecticut. Their disgruntled teenagers accompany them, forming the core of a family navigating both supernatural occurrences and personal struggles.

The first season delves into Pat’s mental health issues, while the second season follows her return from a psychiatric hospital. The narrative weaves a tale of otherworldly hauntings and the challenge of mental illness within the family.

A Stellar Supporting Cast

The show features a noteworthy supporting cast, including Mira Sorvino, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, and Dylan Gage. Guest stars such as Judith Light, Allison Tolman, and Sherilyn Fenn also make appearances. ‘Shining Vale’ was co-created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan and produced by several production companies, including Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television. Courteney Cox also donned the hat of a producer.

