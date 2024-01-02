en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Library’ Named Radio Programme of the Year, St Tammany Library Resists Book Bans

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
‘The Library’ Named Radio Programme of the Year, St Tammany Library Resists Book Bans

The acclaimed radio programme ‘The Library’ has been honored with the title of Radio Programme of the Year at the 2023 Radio and Television Personality Awards. Renowned for delivering well-researched information about musicians and the music industry, ‘The Library’ has earned high praise from music enthusiasts for its in-depth exploration of the inspirations, creative processes, and untold stories behind musical compositions.

Enlightening Audiences

As an educational platform, ‘The Library’ has illuminated its listeners on a range of topics such as music samples, demonstrating its impact on enhancing listeners’ understanding of music. The show has hosted a variety of prominent figures in the music industry, including Jeff Tennyson Quaye (JAY-Q), Hammer of the Last Two, Zapp Mallet, David Kwamena Bolton (DKB), WillisBeatz, Kaywa, Dan Bassey, and Quick Action. It has delved into a variety of themes like ‘one hit wonders’ and ‘hottest music collaborations.’

Hosted by Andy Dosty

‘The Library’ is hosted by Andy Dosty, a stalwart in the music industry with three decades of experience spanning roles such as a disc jockey, presenter, rapper, music producer, and songwriter. The programme reflects his extensive expertise and is broadcast on Hitz 103.9 FM every Friday from 10:00am to 12:00pm and on Joy 99.7 FM at 7:00pm on Fridays.

A Beacon in the Midst of Controversy

Meanwhile, the St Tammany Parish Library in Louisiana has been embroiled in controversy over attempts to remove the book ‘Two Boys Kissing’ from their shelves, sparking debates and public comments about censorship. The library faced 172 book challenges between August 2022 and November 2022, with a staggering 160 of them related to ‘Two Boys Kissing.’ Right-wing groups targeted the book, leading to a policy change to no longer pull challenged books from circulation while awaiting review. The St Tammany Library Alliance has fought off several proposed bans and continues to employ diverse strategies to challenge the bans. The decision effectively thwarts the key right-wing strategy of using cumbersome processes as a backdoor means of banning books.

Arts & Entertainment Ghana Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

