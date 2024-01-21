The Libertines Return to Derby: A Nostalgic Gig with a Glimpse into the Future

After an absence spanning two decades, The Libertines, the iconic indie rock band that dominated the early 2000s, are poised to perform at the Hairy Dog in Derby on January 28, promising an intimate, sold-out gig that thrums with nostalgia and novelty. The band, famed for unforgettable classics like 'Don't Look Back Into The Sun' and 'Can't Stand Me Now', is set to not only traverse their illustrious past but also offer fans a glimpse into their future with tracks from their eagerly awaited album 'All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade'.

Preparation and Expectations

In the lead-up to their triumphant return, bassist John Hassan chatted with Derbyshire Live, sharing the band's mounting excitement, especially about their newest single 'Shiver'. Hassan also reminisced about their past gigs, injecting a dash of humor as he vouched to keep frontman Pete Doherty away from local pub The Bless's famed lemon bombs, a move designed to ensure an unwavering focus on their performance.

A Nod to Nostalgia

The upcoming concert is not just a gig; it's a celebration that coincides with the 20th anniversary of their self-titled album, a milestone that is uniquely in sync with the current resurgence of early 2000s fashion. While it wasn't initially on the cards, Hassan hinted at the potential inclusion of rarely performed tracks like 'Cyclops' as a tribute to this significant landmark.

Intimacy and Connection

The choice of the Hairy Dog, along with other intimate venues across the UK, is a deliberate and strategic move. It signifies The Libertines' desire to forge a powerful and personal connection with their audience, transforming each gig into an exclusive experience. This soon-to-be historic event in Derby is thus anticipated to be more than a mere performance; it is a celebration of The Libertines' enduring legacy and their dynamic musical evolution.