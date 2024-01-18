en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Levys’ Journey: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and Beyond

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
The Levys' Journey: 'Schitt's Creek' and Beyond

On the world stage of television comedy, the father-son duo of Daniel and Eugene Levy have carved their unique place, a feat that has been years in the making. Recently, they shared a heartwarming throwback photograph on social media, reminding fans of their journey together – a journey that seems almost unrecognizable compared to their recent stardom.

From Obscurity to Spotlight: The Journey of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Best known for co-creating and starring in the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series ‘Schitt’s Creek’, the Levys have become household names. The show, which premiered in 2015, has become a global phenomenon, tracing the life of the Rose family who, after losing their fortune, find themselves rebuilding their lives in the remote, titular town of Schitt’s Creek.

The final season of the show aired during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time marked by uncertainty and distress. This serendipitous timing contributed to the show’s increased viewership as audiences sought solace and comic relief amidst the challenging times.

Award-Winning Success and the Legacy of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

‘Schitt’s Creek’ rode a wave of success, breaking records at the Emmy Awards in 2020 by winning the most awards for a comedy series in a single year. The winning streak continued into the following year, with the series securing additional accolades at the Golden Globes in 2021.

This legacy of success was not just a product of luck or familial connection, but a testament to the determination and hard work of the Levys, particularly Daniel Levy.

Daniel Levy: The Struggles of a ‘Nepo Baby’

Having grown up in the shadow of his father’s successful career, Daniel Levy faced the unique challenge of being a ‘nepo baby’. In an industry often criticized for its nepotism, he made a conscious decision to establish himself independently of his father’s reputation. For five years, he worked diligently at MTV Live, keeping his family connection a secret.

It was only after proving himself and gaining confidence in his place in the industry that he embarked on the journey of creating ‘Schitt’s Creek’. When he felt ready, he brought the concept to his father, leading to the co-creation of a show that would redefine their careers and the landscape of television comedy.

From their humble beginnings in Toronto, far removed from the Hollywood limelight, to their recent success, the story of Daniel and Eugene Levy is more than just a tale of a successful father-son duo. It is a testament to determination, the power of familial bonds, and the enduring appeal of humor in uncertain times.

Arts & Entertainment Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

