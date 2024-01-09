en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Lemonheads Make a Comeback with New Single and Cover

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
The Lemonheads Make a Comeback with New Single and Cover

The influential alternative rock band, The Lemonheads, have given their fans a delightful surprise with the release of a new single, ‘Fear of Living’. This marks their first original music in almost two decades. Alongside this, they have also shared a cover as a b-side, ‘Seven Out’, originally by Eugenius.

Eugenius and The Lemonheads: A Musical Connection

Eugenius is the musical project of Eugene Kelly, who was previously the leader of the band Captain America, a name later changed due to a legal dispute with Marvel Comics. ‘Seven Out’ also features on Kelly’s solo album ‘Man Alive’ released in 2003. The Lemonheads’ frontman, Evan Dando, shares a personal history with the song and Kelly’s music, tracing back to a mixtape he received from Mac of Superchunk in 1987 and the subsequent tours with Eugenius in the early 1990s.

Evan Dando’s Love for ‘Seven Out’

Dando has openly expressed his long-standing admiration for ‘Seven Out’, and his decision to record a cover version is a testament to this. His bond with the song and Kelly’s music commemorates their long-cherished relationship and shared musical influences. The cover is a tribute, a way of paying homage to their mutual journey in the world of alternative rock music.

Upcoming Solo Tour

Evan Dando, along with Willy Mason, is set to embark on a solo tour starting in early February. The limited-edition 7″ featuring ‘Fear Of Living’ and the cover of ‘Seven Out’ will be available exclusively at Dando’s live shows. Fans can expect a vibrant blend of the new single, the cover, and perhaps some more surprises from Dando’s musical repertoire during the tour.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

