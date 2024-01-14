en English
The Laurettes: From Local Pubs to Major Festivals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
The Laurettes: From Local Pubs to Major Festivals

The folk-fusion band from Inverclyde, The Laurettes, is gearing up to make a significant appearance at the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow, marking a pivotal point in their burgeoning career. The duo is set to take the stage at the Old Fruitmarket, concluding the 18-day event with a performance that promises to enchant the audience with their shared passion for Scottish music.

The Journey of The Laurettes

Consisting of Lynette Beaton and Lauren O’Donohugh, The Laurettes have cultivated a decade-long friendship into a harmonious musical partnership. Their journey, from serenading the local pub crowd to making a national television appearance during the Hogmanay TV slot, has catapulted them into the Scottish music scene. Despite their rising fame, they’ve stayed true to their roots, maintaining a strong connection with their home turf of Inverclyde.

From Rugby Fields to Music Festivals

The Laurettes have graced various Scottish stages, leaving an indelible mark with a memorable gig in front of 60,000 rugby fans at BT Murrayfield’s Scotland’s Playlist. Known for their energetic live shows, they’ve mastered the art of getting audiences on their feet, dancing to their infectious tunes irrespective of the venue size or the crowd.

Upcoming Projects and Praise

As the band prepares to release a new single, they’ve also lined up several summer festival appearances, indicating a busy and exciting year ahead for the duo. Their talent and collaborative spirit have not gone unnoticed by their peers. John McAlinden, the frontman of alternative rock band Colonel Mustard and The Dijon 5, lauded The Laurettes for their musical prowess. The band will be supporting Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 at the festival, promising an interactive dance party experience for attendees.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

