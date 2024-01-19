Unexpected Link: Late Queen Elizabeth II's Connection to 'Grange Hill'

It has been revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away 16 months ago, had an unexpected connection to British children's television. Known for her regal persona and stoic disposition, the Queen was a surprising admirer of the TV show Grange Hill, according to biographer Gyles Brandreth. But her fascination with the show went beyond just watching; she was known to perform a ten-minute routine, mimicking characters from the show at dinner parties, even years after the series ended its 31-run in 2008.

Queen Elizabeth II: An Unlikely Fan of Grange Hill

Brandreth shared this revelation on his Rosebud podcast while discussing Grange Hill with comedian and actor Rob Brydon, known for his impressionist talents. The Queen's interest in the show began when she was 51, coinciding with the time Grange Hill first aired in 1978. Brandreth, who authored the 2022 biography 'Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait,' recounted an instance at Windsor Castle where the Queen's performance occurred, a testament to her love for the show and her inclination towards impressions.

Rob Brydon's Connection to Grange Hill

During the podcast, Brydon also shared his own experience of being influenced by Grange Hill when starting comprehensive school in Wales. It was a reflection of how the series resonated with many, including the Queen and Brydon himself. Moreover, Brandreth informed Brydon that the Queen admired his work as an impressionist, further underscoring her appreciation for the art.

Grange Hill: A Nostalgic Revival

Meanwhile, there's exciting news for Grange Hill fans as the show's creator, Sir Philip Redmond, has confirmed a movie reboot of the series. The reboot will center around the character Jessica Samuels, originally played by actress Sara Sugarman, who prompted the idea of a revival. The new film is expected to bring back some original stars, offering a fresh perspective on the characters and the brand itself. Grange Hill, during its original run, was celebrated for dealing with serious themes such as drug addiction, teenage pregnancy, and bullying, providing a realistic portrayal of secondary school life.