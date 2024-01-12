en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Late Late Show Returns: Conan O’Brien to Make Surprise Appearance?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
The Late Late Show, a beloved staple of evening television hosted by the charismatic Patrick Kielty, is making its much-anticipated return to RTE One at its regular 9.35 pm slot after a brief holiday hiatus. As viewers eagerly await their weekly dose of conversation, wit, and entertainment, the excitement has been amplified by a tantalizing teaser of an upcoming guest.

Teaser Video Sparks Anticipation

In an unusual move, the typically secretive RTE One has released a teaser video hinting at a potential appearance by none other than Conan O’Brien, the esteemed American television host and comedian. O’Brien, known for his humorous and insightful observation of culture and society, currently finds himself in Ireland, filming for his popular travel show ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go.’ The prospect of his participation on The Late Late Show has set a new wave of excitement among fans.

Is Conan O’Brien the Surprise Guest?

The teaser video cleverly plays with the suspense, showing Kielty engaged in a phone call where he humorously denies O’Brien’s participation, only to cut to a shot of a dressing room door, adorned with a nameplate bearing O’Brien’s name. The humorous denial coupled with the suggestive visual cue has left viewers intrigued and eagerly anticipating the possible surprise.

Fans React to Kielty’s New Look, Possible Guest Appearance

As if the return of The Late Late Show and the potential guest appearance by an international star were not enough, fans have also been treated to a fresh look from host Patrick Kielty. The host’s new bearded appearance has generated a flurry of comments and comparisons on social media, adding to the overall anticipation and excitement surrounding the show’s return.

With the show’s return on the horizon and the potential for a high-profile guest appearance, viewers are eagerly awaiting the next episode of The Late Late Show, scheduled to air on Friday, January 12.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland
