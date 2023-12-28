The Last Sheikh al-Kar: Preserving Syria’s Glassblowing Heritage Amid Turmoil

In the heart of Damascus, a city steeped in history, an ancient craft breathes on, stoked by the enduring spirit of Muhammad Hallaq, a 63-year-old artisan acclaimed as the ‘last Sheikh al-Kar.’ Amid the echo of war and the grip of economic sanctions, Hallaq’s glassblowing workshop in the Zablatani district stands as the final bastion of this art form in the region.

Glassblowing: A Legacy Under Threat

Passed down through generations, the craft of glassblowing has been woven into the country’s cultural fabric. Yet, this tradition is in jeopardy due to the country’s ongoing conflict and a 90% decrease in demand. The industry has been hard hit, with economic sanctions obstructing the import of essential dyes and materials.

UNESCO: A Beacon of Hope

However, the clouds of adversity are pierced by a ray of hope. The recent recognition of Syrian glassblowing by UNESCO has infused a new vigour into this beleaguered artisanal industry. The craft has now been inscribed on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. This international acknowledgment is a testament to the cultural value of Syrian glassblowing and has sparked optimism for its future.

The Next Generation: A Flame Ignited

Hallaq’s workshop has transformed into a cradle of learning for two unlikely aspirants. Yasmin Darwish, a 15-year-old girl, and her mother, Basma Majzoub, 41, have been captivated by the craft’s allure and significance. Despite the formidable challenges, they are resolute in their pursuit, embodying a profound connection to this art form and its national importance. Their determination to keep this cultural heritage alive mirrors the unyielding resilience of the Syrian people.