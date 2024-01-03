The Kills: A Rock Duo’s Evolution and Return with ‘God Games’

Rock music’s revival in the early 2000s owes much to The Kills, a duo formed by Jamie “Hotel” Hince and Alison “VV” Mosshart. With iconic albums like Keep On Your Mean Side (2003) and No Wow (2005), they carved a unique niche in the music landscape. Following personal endeavors, challenges, and a hiatus, they have made a significant comeback, marking their place in the music industry once again.

The Comeback

After a six-year-long pause, The Kills made a strong return in 2020 with a concert in California and began producing new music. This renewed energy led to the release of their sixth album, God Games, in October 2023. The album represents not just their return, but also a reflection of their evolved artistic identity.

God Games: A Reflection of Evolution

The theme of God Games revolves around the concepts of gods, idols, beliefs, and the existential significance of life. Despite the changing music industry landscape, The Kills maintain that albums are essential to an artist’s identity. And so, God Games symbolizes more than just a collection of songs—it represents a deliberate effort to give a coherent and specific sound to their music in the era of instant consumption.

Music: A Matter of Faith and Community

The Kills view music as a matter of faith and community. This belief has kept them dedicated to their craft, even during their hiatus. Now promoting their new album in Europe and with a 30-concert tour in the United States scheduled for February, The Kills are confident in their enduring creative partnership and the transformative power of their music.