The 'Kemusan' Dance Controversy: A Viral Trend Amid Political Tensions

In Taipei's bustling Ningxia Night Market, a dance off featuring the viral 'subject three' dance, or 'kemusan' in Mandarin, has ignited more than just the crowd's enthusiasm. This dance, making waves on social media platforms like Douyin, China's TikTok equivalent, is characterized by ankle-twisting, wrist-flicking movements set to traditional Chinese music with disco beats. Participants, clad in an array of outfits, performed to the delight of market-goers. Despite its undeniable entertainment value, the dance has stirred a controversy that extends beyond the night market's vibrant walkways.

The Dance that Took Social Media by Storm

The 'kemusan' dance has been going viral among Taiwanese teenagers and kids, garnering millions of views and shares on social media platforms. The dance's popularity is such that businesses, like the hotpot chain Haidilao, have co-opted it for promotional purposes, with employees performing the dance upon customer request.

A Dance of Controversy

However, the dance's popularity has been tainted by controversy. Some Taiwanese Facebook users have criticized the night market organizers for allegedly using the 'kemusan' dance as a tool for Chinese propaganda. This criticism comes amid the political tensions between Taiwan and China, particularly following the election of the independence-leaning President-elect Lai Ching-te.

Response to the Controversy

The chairman of the Ningxia Night Market Association, Lin Ting-wei, responded to the controversy, stating that the dance competition was intended to boost consumer spending and appeal to the younger demographic. He urged people not to read too much into the dance, emphasizing that it was merely a trend being used for entertainment and business purposes.