The Journey of Blessing Voltage: Pushing Boundaries in Entertainment

Agbo Blessing, better known as Blessing Voltage, is a female skit maker and prankster who has amassed over 381,000 followers on TikTok. For the past eight years, Blessing has been active in the entertainment industry, beginning her journey in Nollywood and traveling across various cities for auditions.

A Tough Road to Stardom

In the pursuit of her acting career, Blessing faced a multitude of challenges. Among these were directors and producers who attempted to exchange roles for sexual favors, a deeply entrenched problem in the industry. Despite not being Igbo by ethnicity, she journeyed to predominantly Igbo regions such as Enugu, Asaba, and Lagos in her quest for movie roles. This decision, however, led to instances of discrimination and false accusations of using charms to secure roles.

Turning Adversity into Art

Turning to pranks as a unique form of content creation, Blessing drew inspiration from her personal experiences and observations of societal behavior. Her pranks, often involving her pretending to be poor or insane, aim to expose the lack of kindness and compassion prevalent in society. There are no limits to the lengths she is willing to go in her pranks, even if it means putting herself in potentially dangerous situations.

Pushing Boundaries for Content Creation

One of Blessing’s viral pranks involved her pretending to be a victim of a money ritual by ‘Yahoo boys,’ an act inspired by a movie script she was working on. She continued the act, even as a crowd gathered, to gauge their reactions. Despite facing threats and physical aggression during her pranks, Blessing remains resolute in her mission to push boundaries and challenge societal norms through her content.