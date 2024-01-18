Subscribe

The Jesus and Mary Chain Release 'Chemical Animal' before Album

The Jesus and Mary Chain's new single 'Chemical Animal' previews their upcoming album 'Glasgow Eyes.' The song reflects the band's past struggles and signature sound.

María Alejandra Trujillo
Iconic rock band The Jesus and Mary Chain has unveiled a new single, 'Chemical Animal,' a track that stays true to the band's trademark hazy atmospherics, underscored by Jim Reid's distinctive husky baritone and a resolute drumbeat. The song weaves a narrative of darkness, particularly discernible in the chorus where Reid's lyrics speak of using chemicals to mask his darker thoughts.

'Chemical Animal' - a Glimpse into the Upcoming Album 'Glasgow Eyes'

The new single is a teaser from the band's forthcoming album, 'Glasgow Eyes,' slated for release on March 8. In the lead-up to the album's launch, Jim Reid has been forthcoming about their musical approach, which has remained consistent since the band's inception in 1984. While Reid and his brother William have developed a taste for jazz, fans can expect the album to mirror the distinct style synonymous with The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Marking Four Decades with a Tour and a Single US Performance

As part of the band's 40th-anniversary celebrations, The Jesus and Mary Chain will embark on a spring UK/EU tour, with tickets available on Viagogo. Notably, the band has confirmed only one US date for 2024 - a performance at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California. The band's 2024 tour dates have been released, signaling a busy year for the rock veterans.

A Song Reflecting Past Struggles

'Chemical Animal' is more than just a song; it's a heavy reflection on the past, suppressed by dense guitar lines and a foreboding soundscape of fizzing instrumentals. The lyrics reflect on the band's dark days of chemical dependency, offering listeners a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the struggles that have shaped their journey.

