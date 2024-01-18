The Jesus and Mary Chain Release 'Chemical Animal' before Album

Iconic rock band The Jesus and Mary Chain has unveiled a new single, 'Chemical Animal,' a track that stays true to the band's trademark hazy atmospherics, underscored by Jim Reid's distinctive husky baritone and a resolute drumbeat. The song weaves a narrative of darkness, particularly discernible in the chorus where Reid's lyrics speak of using chemicals to mask his darker thoughts.

'Chemical Animal' - a Glimpse into the Upcoming Album 'Glasgow Eyes'

The new single is a teaser from the band's forthcoming album, 'Glasgow Eyes,' slated for release on March 8. In the lead-up to the album's launch, Jim Reid has been forthcoming about their musical approach, which has remained consistent since the band's inception in 1984. While Reid and his brother William have developed a taste for jazz, fans can expect the album to mirror the distinct style synonymous with The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Marking Four Decades with a Tour and a Single US Performance

As part of the band's 40th-anniversary celebrations, The Jesus and Mary Chain will embark on a spring UK/EU tour, with tickets available on Viagogo. Notably, the band has confirmed only one US date for 2024 - a performance at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California. The band's 2024 tour dates have been released, signaling a busy year for the rock veterans.

A Song Reflecting Past Struggles

'Chemical Animal' is more than just a song; it's a heavy reflection on the past, suppressed by dense guitar lines and a foreboding soundscape of fizzing instrumentals. The lyrics reflect on the band's dark days of chemical dependency, offering listeners a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the struggles that have shaped their journey.