Arts & Entertainment

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Renewed for a Third Season

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Renewed for a Third Season

Acclaimed singer and actress Jennifer Hudson has confirmed the renewal of her daytime talk show, ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ for a third season. This announcement was made by Hudson herself via her social media platforms, where she expressed her gratitude and excitement to continue her journey on daytime television.

Triumphant Third Season

The show’s renewal for a third season was confirmed by Fox Television Stations and Hearst Television, the networks that carry the program. ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ has experienced significant growth, averaging 4.4 million total P2+ weekly viewers during its second season. This success has been further reflected in its significant increases in social media activity, a testament to the show’s growing popularity.

Nominated and Noteworthy

The show, produced by Warner Bros. Television Group, was nominated for six Daytime Emmy Awards in 2023. Hudson herself was honoured as Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information category at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. The show was also recognized as a GLAAD Media Award Nominee for its content.

Convergence of Stars

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ has been graced by the presence of high-profile celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey, and Demi Lovato. The upcoming third season promises a stellar guest list, including Kaley Cuoco, Heidi Klum, Common, Snoop Dogg, and Chrissy Teigen.

In her statement, Hudson emphasized the show’s role in fostering an environment of positivity and unity, where people can share and learn from each other’s stories. She expressed her fortune in having a platform that allows for such meaningful interactions every day. The renewal of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ for a third season is a testament to its success in achieving this vision.

United States
