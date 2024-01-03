The Irregular at Magic High School Marks 10th Anniversary with Sequel Series and LiSA’s Return

The beloved anime franchise, The Irregular at Magic High School, is marking its 10th Anniversary with a highly-anticipated sequel series. The upcoming season promises to reignite the magic with a reunion of the original staff and cast, and a special treat for fans in the form of a new opening theme by the popular artist, LiSA. This notable collaboration has attracted significant attention as it marks LiSA’s return, who graced the anime’s first season with her opening theme, ‘Rising Hope.’

LiSA’s Musical Return

While the title of the new opening theme remains under wraps, a promotional video celebrating LiSA’s past contribution has been released to fanfare. LiSA, well-known for her contribution to the anime’s inaugural season, has a strong fanbase eager for her return. Her previous work, ‘Rising Hope,’ set a high bar that fans believe the artist will surpass with her new composition.

Season Three: A Mystery Unfolding

The release of the third season of The Irregular at Magic High School is expected within the year, with a concrete date yet to be confirmed. The series, under the direction of Jimmy Stone and with music composed by Taku Iwasaki, has a line-up of returning cast members including Saori Hayami, Yuichi Nakamura, and Kiyono Yasuno. Although the storyline placement for the new season remains uncertain, the excitement around its release is palpable. Fans are encouraged to revisit the anime’s previous two seasons, the movie, and a spin-off series, all available on Crunchyroll, in preparation for the premiere.

A Decade of Magic and High School

On the brink of its 10th anniversary, The Irregular at Magic High School continues to captivate audiences with its blend of magic, high school life, and intricate character dynamics. The upcoming sequel series, set to release this year, adds a new chapter to the anime’s rich narrative tapestry. With the original staff and cast returning, along with LiSA’s musical talents, this new season appears poised to continue the franchise’s legacy of enchanting storytelling.