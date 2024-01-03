en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Irregular at Magic High School Marks 10th Anniversary with Sequel Series and LiSA’s Return

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
The Irregular at Magic High School Marks 10th Anniversary with Sequel Series and LiSA’s Return

The beloved anime franchise, The Irregular at Magic High School, is marking its 10th Anniversary with a highly-anticipated sequel series. The upcoming season promises to reignite the magic with a reunion of the original staff and cast, and a special treat for fans in the form of a new opening theme by the popular artist, LiSA. This notable collaboration has attracted significant attention as it marks LiSA’s return, who graced the anime’s first season with her opening theme, ‘Rising Hope.’

LiSA’s Musical Return

While the title of the new opening theme remains under wraps, a promotional video celebrating LiSA’s past contribution has been released to fanfare. LiSA, well-known for her contribution to the anime’s inaugural season, has a strong fanbase eager for her return. Her previous work, ‘Rising Hope,’ set a high bar that fans believe the artist will surpass with her new composition.

Season Three: A Mystery Unfolding

The release of the third season of The Irregular at Magic High School is expected within the year, with a concrete date yet to be confirmed. The series, under the direction of Jimmy Stone and with music composed by Taku Iwasaki, has a line-up of returning cast members including Saori Hayami, Yuichi Nakamura, and Kiyono Yasuno. Although the storyline placement for the new season remains uncertain, the excitement around its release is palpable. Fans are encouraged to revisit the anime’s previous two seasons, the movie, and a spin-off series, all available on Crunchyroll, in preparation for the premiere.

A Decade of Magic and High School

On the brink of its 10th anniversary, The Irregular at Magic High School continues to captivate audiences with its blend of magic, high school life, and intricate character dynamics. The upcoming sequel series, set to release this year, adds a new chapter to the anime’s rich narrative tapestry. With the original staff and cast returning, along with LiSA’s musical talents, this new season appears poised to continue the franchise’s legacy of enchanting storytelling.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Star Trek in 2024: A Year of Stellar Voyages and New Horizons
As we step into 2024, the cosmos of Star Trek continues its interstellar voyage with a promising constellation of new releases and projects. This timeless franchise, after celebrating a year of significant releases in 2023, is on the threshold of unparalleled expansion. Television Shows: A Stellar Lineup 2024 marks the premiere of the final season
Star Trek in 2024: A Year of Stellar Voyages and New Horizons
'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2: Release Date Speculations and More
4 mins ago
'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2: Release Date Speculations and More
Sally Rooney's 'Conversations With Friends' to be Adapted by Element Pictures
4 mins ago
Sally Rooney's 'Conversations With Friends' to be Adapted by Element Pictures
Tyler Perry's 'Sistas' Returns with Season 7: A New Era of New Beginnings
3 mins ago
Tyler Perry's 'Sistas' Returns with Season 7: A New Era of New Beginnings
BrewDog's Journey From Garage to Global Fame to Hit the Big Screen
3 mins ago
BrewDog's Journey From Garage to Global Fame to Hit the Big Screen
Resurgence of Creativity: A Dynamic Year for Bay Area Entertainment
4 mins ago
Resurgence of Creativity: A Dynamic Year for Bay Area Entertainment
Latest Headlines
World News
Oklahoma City Thunder: Young Roster Defying Expectations and Dominating the NBA Season
22 seconds
Oklahoma City Thunder: Young Roster Defying Expectations and Dominating the NBA Season
Cannabis Legalization in Tennessee: High Public Support, Political Hurdles
31 seconds
Cannabis Legalization in Tennessee: High Public Support, Political Hurdles
Digital Smile Design: A New Era of Dental Treatment Launched in Woodbury
43 seconds
Digital Smile Design: A New Era of Dental Treatment Launched in Woodbury
Jacob Carige: From Junior Champion to Professional Bull Riding Star
1 min
Jacob Carige: From Junior Champion to Professional Bull Riding Star
Highlander Classic Tournament Marks the Commencement of Texas High School Soccer Season
1 min
Highlander Classic Tournament Marks the Commencement of Texas High School Soccer Season
Jonny Filipe Set for Full Season Return with Chattanooga Red Wolves
1 min
Jonny Filipe Set for Full Season Return with Chattanooga Red Wolves
Dana Point's Future: Mayor Jamey Federico's Vision
2 mins
Dana Point's Future: Mayor Jamey Federico's Vision
Mountain Vista High School's Austyn Modrzewski Named Gatorade Colorado Football Player of the Year
2 mins
Mountain Vista High School's Austyn Modrzewski Named Gatorade Colorado Football Player of the Year
AFC East Title at Stake as Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills Lock Horns
2 mins
AFC East Title at Stake as Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills Lock Horns
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app