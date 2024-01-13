en English
Arts & Entertainment

“The Infinite”: A Revolutionary Leap into Space via Virtual Reality at Denver Center

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:51 pm EST
"The Infinite": A Revolutionary Leap into Space via Virtual Reality at Denver Center

In the heart of Denver, a revolution is brewing. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is set to offer a groundbreaking virtual reality experience titled ‘The Infinite’, slated to begin on February 3. This immersive journey into the cosmos offers participants the chance to virtually float in the International Space Station, marking a significant leap in virtual reality applications and opening new horizons for interactive and immersive educational experiences.

Embracing the Final Frontier

‘The Infinite’ takes the concept of virtual reality to a new level, providing a simulation so realistic that visitors might feel as if they are truly adrift in the vast expanse of space. This is not just a game or a simulation – it’s an opportunity to experience life beyond the confines of Earth, without ever leaving the safety of terra firma.

A Collaboration with NASA

This extraordinary experience is the fruit of a partnership with NASA. It features 360-degree virtual reality cameras that have been sent to space, capturing the minutiae of daily life for astronauts aboard the space station. The result is an intimate, immersive journey into the life of those brave explorers who venture where few have gone before.

Exploring Space from Earth

‘The Infinite’ allows visitors complete freedom within the virtual reality space. They can interact with holographic astronauts, participate in a spacewalk, and even engage with the myriad tasks that make up life on the space station. This is a world-first, the largest immersive virtual reality experience focused on space exploration.

With ‘The Infinite,’ the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is not only offering a unique entertainment experience, but it is also providing a glimpse into the future of education and exploration. For those fascinated by space and technology, ‘The Infinite’ promises a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, right here on Earth.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

