Arts & Entertainment

‘The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace’: Manga’s Final Volume Set for Late 2024 Release

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
'The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace': Manga's Final Volume Set for Late 2024 Release

In the realm of manga, the final chapter is on the horizon for a well-regarded series. “The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace“, or “Heion Sedai No Idaten-tachi”, penned by Amahara and brought to life through the illustrations of Coolkyousinnjya, has its ending in sight with its ninth and concluding volume slated for release in late 2024.

A Tale of Deities and Demons

The narrative, set 800 years post the heroic triumph of deities over demons, centers around the deity Rin. Rin takes on the mantle of training new deities like Hayato, fortifying their ranks against a potential revival of demonic forces. The unique storyline and compelling characters have helped the manga series carve out a niche for itself, garnering considerable popularity.

From Webcomic to Television

The manga’s journey began online before it was relaunched in the Young Animal magazine in August 2018. Its rising popularity led to an anime television series adaptation by MAPPA, which ran from July to October 2021. The anime series is now available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

English Release and Upcoming Volumes

Seven Seas Entertainment is overseeing the English release of the manga, with the fifth volume published in August and the sixth planned for May 21. The manga’s seventh volume was already launched by Shinchosha on February 28.

A Battle for Peace

At its core, “The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace” is a tale of vigilance and readiness against malevolent forces. The deities, led by Rin, strive to safeguard humanity and uphold peace, even as ancient threats like the demon Judo resurface. Judo is unearthed by the Idaten during a human-led military operation in the northern glaciers, adding a new twist to the narrative.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

