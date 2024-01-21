The Hunger Games: An Illustrated Edition Set to Release in October 2024

The world of Panem, the dystopian setting of the bestselling novel series The Hunger Games, is set to receive a fresh visual interpretation. Scholastic, the publishing house for the series, has announced the release of an Illustrated Edition on October 1st, 2024. This edition is set to feature over 30 black and white drawings by Paris-based visual artist Nico Delort.

Artistry Meets Dystopia

Known for his exquisite black and white illustrations, Nico Delort is an acclaimed artist based in Paris. His artwork for this new edition of The Hunger Games promises to provide a different perspective than the movie adaptations, staying truer to the original text written by Suzanne Collins. One notable deviation is Delort's depiction of the Cornucopia – a central symbol in the series. While the movies presented it as a metallic monolith, Delort's illustration leans towards a more traditional horn shape, resonating with its mythical origins and the book's original vision.

Suzanne Collins and the Power of Illustrations

Suzanne Collins, the mind behind the dystopian world of Panem, has expressed her appreciation for illustrations in literature. She drew parallels between Delort's artwork and classic drawings from beloved books, emphasizing the capacity of illustrations to enhance the reading experience. In this light, the Illustrated Edition of The Hunger Games is anticipated to offer fans a fresh lens through which to re-engage with the story.

A Fresh Perspective for Fans

David Levithan, Scholastic's editorial director, believes this illustrated edition will provide a fresh perspective for fans who have followed The Hunger Games over the past 15 years. The series has sold approximately 100 million copies worldwide, and this addition of illustrations is expected to add a new dimension to the reader's experience. As the world of Panem comes alive through Delort's illustrations, fans will have the opportunity to delve deeper into the narrative and characters they have grown to love.