The Hood Rides as New Ghost Rider in Marvel’s Upcoming Series

Marvel Comics is set to redefine the Ghost Rider series with a remarkable twist. The infamous supervillain, The Hood, also known as Parker Robbins, will become the new Ghost Rider. This pivotal change will transpire in the forthcoming series ‘Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance,’ slated to launch later this year, brought to life by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Danny Kim.

The Hood: A New Ghost Rider

Famed for his demonic cloak and mystical abilities, The Hood will now embody the flaming skull and powers associated with the Spirit of Vengeance. The narrative will shift the traditional heroic portrayal of Ghost Rider, placing a notorious villain in the spotlight. Benjamin Percy, who previously introduced lesser-known villains like Omega Red in the ‘X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine’ series, relishes the opportunity to bring The Hood to the forefront of the story.

An Epic Crime Saga

‘Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance’ is set to offer a gripping crime saga that intertwines with elements of horror. This series will explore the consequences of The Hood’s unquenchable thirst for power and fortune as he absorbs the Spirit of Vengeance. Marvel has also showcased the redesigned Ghost Rider look for The Hood, featuring his signature red cloak, spiked shoulder pads, and a hellfire-infused gun.

Transition and Implications

The first issue of ‘Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance’ will be an extra-sized edition delving into the transition from Johnny Blaze to the new Spirit of Vengeance and its implications for the Marvel Universe. The first issue will hit the shelves on March 13th, with the second issue releasing on April 18th. Juan Ferreyra, the artist behind the captivating covers for both issues, adds an extra layer of appeal to this highly anticipated series.