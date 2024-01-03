en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Holdovers’ Now Available for Home Viewing: Formats, Pricing and More

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
Focus Features’ film ‘The Holdovers’, featuring actor Paul Giamatti, is now accessible for home viewing on various platforms, including Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital formats. The movie is available for purchase and rental, with rental options starting from January 26, 2024.

Accessible on Multiple Platforms

Subscribers to Peacock TV have the added benefit of streaming or downloading the film for free on supported mobile devices, with the exception of PCs. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment offers a 2-disc combo edition for physical media enthusiasts, which includes a Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and a Digital Code.

Quality and Bonus Content

For those preferring digital formats, the movie can be streamed or downloaded in 4k UHD with HDR10+ and Dolby 5.1 surround sound, while the Blu-ray presents the film in 1080p HD with DTS-HD Master Audio 3.0 LCR. Additional content such as deleted scenes and featurettes are available in the Blu-ray and DVD editions.

Pricing and Narrative

The pricing for the various formats of ‘The Holdovers’ is set at $24.99 for Blu-ray, $19.98 for DVD, and $19.99 for Digital on Amazon. The film’s narrative revolves around a grumpy history teacher at a secluded prep school who is compelled to stay on campus during the holidays with a troubled student who has nowhere else to go.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

