‘The Holdovers’ Now Available for Home Viewing: Formats, Pricing and More

Focus Features’ film ‘The Holdovers’, featuring actor Paul Giamatti, is now accessible for home viewing on various platforms, including Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital formats. The movie is available for purchase and rental, with rental options starting from January 26, 2024.

Accessible on Multiple Platforms

Subscribers to Peacock TV have the added benefit of streaming or downloading the film for free on supported mobile devices, with the exception of PCs. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment offers a 2-disc combo edition for physical media enthusiasts, which includes a Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and a Digital Code.

Quality and Bonus Content

For those preferring digital formats, the movie can be streamed or downloaded in 4k UHD with HDR10+ and Dolby 5.1 surround sound, while the Blu-ray presents the film in 1080p HD with DTS-HD Master Audio 3.0 LCR. Additional content such as deleted scenes and featurettes are available in the Blu-ray and DVD editions.

Pricing and Narrative

The pricing for the various formats of ‘The Holdovers’ is set at $24.99 for Blu-ray, $19.98 for DVD, and $19.99 for Digital on Amazon. The film’s narrative revolves around a grumpy history teacher at a secluded prep school who is compelled to stay on campus during the holidays with a troubled student who has nowhere else to go.