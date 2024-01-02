en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Highwaymen’: A Fresh Take on the Bonnie and Clyde Saga

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
'The Highwaymen': A Fresh Take on the Bonnie and Clyde Saga

Netflix’s recent outing, ‘The Highwaymen’, spins an intriguing narrative of the legendary detectives who brought the infamous crime duo, Bonnie and Clyde, to justice during the harsh years of the Great Depression. In a refreshing shift of perspective, the movie pivots to the lawmen, Frank Hamer and Maney Gault, portrayed by film stalwarts Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, respectively. The film underscores their reliance on old-school detective skills and sheer gut instincts, succeeding where the FBI and emerging forensic technology faltered.

The Infamous Outlaws: Bonnie and Clyde

What sets Bonnie and Clyde apart in the annals of crime history is the public’s paradoxical admiration for them. During a time when banks, seen as the oppressors, were repossessing homes, the duo’s bank robberies earned them an upsurge of public support. They were perceived as ‘Robin Hood’ figures, despite their stark reality as cold-blooded killers, responsible for at least nine police officer and several civilian deaths.

A Fresh Perspective on Crime

‘The Highwaymen’ breaks away from the romanticized image of the criminals, focusing instead on the relentless pursuit by the detectives. This approach is in stark contrast to the 1967 film that misrepresented Frank Hamer, the Texas Ranger with a storied career known for his extreme measures in restoring order. Kevin Costner, who breathes life into Hamer’s character, emphasizes the importance of portraying the Texas Ranger accurately.

Historical Piece with Modern Relevance

The film, besides recounting events of the 1930s, serves as a subtle critique of modern society’s tendency to romanticize criminals. It aims to engage audiences with its portrayal of a traditional police drama, against a backdrop of a society in transition from horses to cars. Despite some viewers finding the movie slow-paced and lacking intensity, its nostalgic charm, gripping narrative, and top-notch performances make it a must-watch for those interested in true crime or period dramas.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

