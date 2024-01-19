The Harmonious History of Tuning Systems: A Look into Yale Professor Daniel Walden's Research

Assistant Professor Daniel Walden of Yale's Department of Music carries a deep fascination for the realm of tuning systems and temperament - a field that marries science, logic, and the musicality of tone spacings. His research focuses on the global evolution of tuning systems, especially at the dawn of the 20th century, shedding light on how these systems became markers of social identity and political allegiance amidst cultural exchanges and colonial influences.

From Harpsichord to Historical Research

Walden's fascination with tuning systems was kindled during his undergraduate studies at Oberlin College and Conservatory. He had the unique experience of playing on a harpsichord tuned in accordance with the quarter-comma meantone - a tuning method hailing from the 17th century. This encounter sparked a lifelong curiosity that led him to explore a variety of tuning systems, eventually shaping his academic and musical career.

Performing and Teaching with Passion

As a musician, Walden is known for his performances of contemporary music, including pieces composed in microtonal and just-intonation. His talent has been showcased at prominent events such as the Edition Festival in Stockholm. Beyond the stage, he is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to utilize Yale's historical keyboard collection, the Morris Steinert Collection, for both teaching and performing. The collection's accessibility is currently restricted due to building renovations.

A Multifaceted Life Off Stage

Walden's interests extend beyond academia and music. He's an avid cook, enjoys restoring and repairing musical instruments, and cherishes spending time with his newly-acquired Australian Labradoodle puppy. These various facets of his life beautifully harmonize, creating a symphony of interests that define him beyond his professional pursuits.