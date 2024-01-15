The Guardian Unveils 'Long Read': A Special Edition Magazine

In an exclusive move, The Guardian has launched a 100-page special magazine titled the 'Long Read'. Now available at selected WHSmith Travel stores and online, this new publication is a compilation of some of the best longform journalism from The Guardian. To celebrate the launch, The Guardian is offering free UK standard shipping on all orders for a limited period.

Advertisment

The Essence of Long Read

The 'Long Read' offers readers an array of in-depth stories that span a broad spectrum of topics. From the intricacies of politics to the complexities of philosophy, the subtleties of food culture, and the harrowing realities of crime, the magazine promises a rich reading experience. Intriguing articles feature explorations of humanity's fight against the invasive Japanese knotweed and an examination of the decline of traditional fish and chips shops in Britain. Adding to the diverse content, the magazine also delves into the marketing strategies employed by Durex to make condoms appealing.

Readers' Reception

Advertisment

The magazine has been warmly received by readers who value narratives that encapsulate the historic significance and the changing landscapes both in the UK and abroad. Testimonials from customers like Tim Slader and Luke Rhodes suggest that the tangible format of the magazine, complete with high-quality binding and engaging photographs, enhances the overall reading experience. This is particularly true for those who find it challenging to maintain focus on long articles online.

Availability and Future Editions

The Guardian Bookshop, the online distributor for the magazine, boasts a collection of over 150,000 titles and offers international shipping. Readers are already anticipating future editions of the 'Long Read' and are encouraged to sign up for the Guardian Bookshop newsletter for updates on upcoming issues and other news from The Guardian.