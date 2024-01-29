'The Greatest Night in Pop': Unveiling the Truth Behind 'We Are the World'

In the realm of pop music, few events hold as much historical significance as the recording of the 1985 charity single 'We Are the World'. A new documentary, 'The Greatest Night in Pop', vividly revisits this iconic moment, shedding light on the absence of certain stars like Madonna and Prince. The film, directed by Bao Nguyen, premiered on Netflix on January 29.

The Decisions Behind the Iconic Lineup

Written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, and produced by U.S.A for Africa, 'We Are the World' was an effort to support hunger relief worldwide. The ensemble of artists was carefully curated, with each voice selected for its distinctiveness and representative power.

This led to the exclusion of Madonna from the project. According to Nguyen, Ken Kragen, the producer, felt that Cyndi Lauper had already filled the role of the female pop icon. Lauper's voice was deemed more suitable for the project, leading to Madonna's omission.

Prince's Absence Explained

Prince's non-participation, however, was more complex. Insights from Sheila E, a close friend of the artist, reveal that the collaborative environment of the performance would have been uncomfortable for Prince. Sheila E herself felt used to lure Prince into the project and openly discusses this sentiment in 'The Greatest Night in Pop'.

The documentary also explores the challenges of arranging a similar event in today's digital age, riddled with social media, managers, and agents. Despite these hurdles, Bao Nguyen hopes that 'The Greatest Night in Pop' will inspire the current generation of musicians to rally together for causes, much like their predecessors did nearly four decades ago.