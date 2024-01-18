'The Great Bailout': Moor Mother's Musical Examination of British Colonialism

Moor Mother, the musical moniker of Camae Ayewa, has revealed the impending release of her new album, 'The Great Bailout.' The album, scheduled to drop on March 8 via ANTI- Records, is a musical tapestry woven with collaborations from a diverse roster of artists. Names such as Lonnie Holley, Raia Was, Mary Lattimore, Alya Al Sultani, Kyle Kidd, justmadnice, Viay Iyer, Ambrose Akimbe, C. Spencer Yeh, Aaron Dilloway, and Angel Bat Dawid's group, Sistazz of The Nitty Gritty, are all featured on the album.

Advertisment

Conceptual Exploration of British Colonialism

'The Great Bailout' is more than a collection of songs; it's a conceptual exploration of the impacts of British colonialism. Moor Mother delves into African history, philosophy, and time, illuminating the 'intimate and brutal relationship' between Europe and Africa. With a lens focused on colonialism, liberation, and the psychological aftermath of displacement, the album promises to be a resonant socio-political commentary.

First Single Release: 'Guilty'

Advertisment

The first single from the album, 'Guilty,' is a stirring, ten-minute, stream-of-consciousness song that sets the tone for the album. It features Moor Mother and Lonnie Holley, with an atmospheric musical landscape that includes contributions from Mary Lattimore. Accompanying the single's release is a lyric video created by Scott Kiernan, enhancing the song's evocative narrative.

Moor Mother's 2024 Tour

In addition to the album announcement, Moor Mother has revealed her tour dates for 2024. The tour includes performances in Australia and the UK, offering audiences a chance to experience 'The Great Bailout' in a live setting.