The Garfield Movie: A Rollicking Adventure With A Beloved Cat

The Garfield Movie, an animated film slated for release on May 24, 2024, promises moviegoers a delightful blend of humor, adventure, and heartwarming moments. Featuring the iconic comic strip character, this film brings Garfield's audacious antics to life, with Chris Pratt lending his voice to the titular character and Samuel L. Jackson voicing Garfield's long-lost father, Vic.

Star-Studded Voice Cast

This latest addition to the Garfield franchise boasts a star-studded voice cast. Alongside Pratt and Jackson, we have Nicholas Hoult portraying Jon Arbuckle, Harvey Guillén as Odie, and Cecily Strong among others. Their performances come together to form a tapestry of hilarity and camaraderie that is quintessential to the Garfield universe.

An Unexpected Family Reunion

The movie's plot revolves around an unexpected family reunion between Garfield and his long-lost father, Vic. This reunion catapults Garfield into a thrilling outdoor escapade, a sharp contrast from his usual pampered indoor life. Along with Odie, Garfield joins Vic in a high-stakes heist, creating a rollicking narrative that keeps the audience engaged and entertained.

From Theaters to Netflix

The Garfield Movie will be released globally and is set to make its debut on Netflix after its theatrical run. This move comes as part of Sony's deal with the streaming giant, allowing audiences worldwide to enjoy Garfield's latest exploits from the comfort of their homes. Although the movie is not based on true events, it continues the legacy of the beloved lasagna-loving cat's humorous escapades, resonating deeply with fans of the franchise and new viewers alike.