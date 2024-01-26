The Frank and Walters Crowned as Cork Persons of the Year

The indie rock band, The Frank and Walters, hailing from Cork, have been honored with the prestigious title of Cork Persons of the Year, recognizing their significant contribution to the cultural and artistic landscape of County Cork over their 30-year career. This accolade not only pays homage to the band's international fame but also acknowledges their deep-rooted connection to the local community, evident through their songs that resonate with the people of Cork. The band's impact on the music scene has left an indelible mark on the region's artistic heritage, with their songs, particularly the acclaimed "After All," being celebrated as the Cork anthem.

A Grand Celebration of Cultural Icons

During the award ceremony, attended by 200 individuals from diverse backgrounds, The Frank and Walters were lauded for their past contributions and reaffirmed as cultural icons within the local community. The event served as a platform to honor their legacy and underscore the band's enduring influence on the cultural fabric of County Cork.

In addition to honoring The Frank and Walters, the ceremony also recognized other notable figures, including writer Alice Taylor and broadcaster Dáithí Ó Sé, both of whom received special awards for their contributions to arts and media, further emphasizing the rich cultural tapestry of Cork.

An Indelible Impact on Cork's Cultural Identity

The significance of The Frank and Walters' impact on Cork's cultural identity was underscored by Head of RTÉ Factual Content, Colm O'Callaghan, who highlighted the timelessness and enduring appeal of the band's music, particularly emphasizing the impact of their hit song, "After All." He praised the band for embodying the essence of Cork and serving as strong ambassadors for the region. This sentiment was echoed by awards organizer Manus O'Callaghan, who emphasized the band's pivotal role in shaping Cork into the vibrant cultural hub it is today.

Acknowledging Outstanding Contributions

The event also celebrated the achievements of broadcaster Dáithí Ó Sé, who was honored for his infectious energy, humor, and optimistic spirit that have brought joy to audiences nationwide. The awards underscored the unity of the city and county in recognizing exceptional contributions, with the Lord Mayor of Cork and the Mayor of Cork County presenting the awards, emphasizing the collective appreciation for the outstanding achievements of the honorees.

The recognition of The Frank and Walters, along with other notable individuals, serves as a testament to the enduring impact of art and culture in shaping the identity of Cork. Through their music, the band has not only achieved international acclaim but has also become an integral part of the local community, embodying the spirit and essence of Cork. The honor bestowed upon The Frank and Walters not only acknowledges their musical prowess but also their unwavering dedication to Cork's artistic scene, affirming their status as cultural icons and ambassadors for the region.