Arts & Entertainment

‘The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil’ Anime Adaptation Premieres on Crunchyroll

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
‘The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil’ Anime Adaptation Premieres on Crunchyroll

The curtains are set to rise on The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil, an anime adaptation of the acclaimed Japanese manga series by Sawayoshi Azuma. A tale of an unlikely alliance between an undercover demon and a sadistic angel, the series is set to premiere on Crunchyroll on January 9, 2024, adding a unique narrative to the Winter anime lineup.

Unlikely Alliances in a Supernatural Setup

The anime revolves around the story of a demon, Akutsu Masatora, who sneaks into a human world high school. However, unbeknownst to him, Lily Amane, an angel with a penchant for sadism and a mission to hunt demons, is also undercover in the same environment. Despite their contrasting roles, the two form an unexpected partnership to achieve their respective goals, weaving a narrative that blends elements of the supernatural with high school life and the complexities of an angel-demon dynamic.

A Glimpse into the Voice Cast

Bringing these characters to life is a talented voice cast that includes notable actors. Yuma Uchida, acclaimed for his roles in other anime series, is the voice of Akutsu Masatora while Ayane Sakura lends her voice to Lily Amane, adding depth and nuance to their respective characters.

Streaming Details and Subscription Plans

Fans can stream The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil on Crunchyroll, a platform that dominates the Winter 2024 anime lineup with a wide range of offerings, including this anime series. Viewers have the option of signing up for one of Crunchyroll’s three subscription plans to gain access to this unique narrative and other anime releases. The platform also plans to air several Winter 2024 anime releases with English and Hindi dubs, expanding its reach to a global audience.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

