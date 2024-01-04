en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil: An Unusual Tale of Friendship Premiering in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil: An Unusual Tale of Friendship Premiering in 2024

2024 rings in a new era for anime enthusiasts as an array of highly anticipated releases including ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 3, ‘Demon Slayer’ season 4, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 3, and several others gear up to grace the screens. One such intriguing addition is The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil, an anime adaptation of the Japanese manga penned by Sawayoshi Azuma. The narrative orbits around two polar-opposite protagonists, Akutsu Masatora, a demon camouflaged as a high school student, and Lily Amane, an angel with a sadistic streak, disguised as a human on a demon-hunting mission.

Unraveling the Unconventional Friendship

Despite their paradoxical existences, Akutsu and Lily form an unconventional bond. Their friendship promises to take audiences on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, as they navigate their way through their conflicting roles. This captivating storyline paired with Azuma’s exceptional storytelling is expected to create a captivating viewing experience for anime aficionados. The premiere of Season 1 Episode 1 is slated for January 9, 2024. No official announcement regarding the specific release time has been made, but speculation suggests that fans might be able to stream the episode around 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET), in alignment with Crunchyroll’s standard content dissemination schedule.

Streaming and Subscription Details

Crunchyroll, a beloved platform for anime enthusiasts, will be the home for The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil. The streaming service offers three diverse subscription models – Fan for $7.99 a month, Mega Fan for $9.99 a month, and Ultimate Fan for $14.99 per month, catering to varied viewer preferences.

A Year of Exciting Anime Releases

Apart from The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil, several other anime adaptations are on the 2024 release roster. ‘Solo Leveling’, ‘Kaiju No 8’, ‘Mission Yozakura Family’, ‘Atri My Dear Moments’, and an unnamed anime from Studio Doga Kobo are amongst the eagerly awaited releases. Crunchyroll and Aniplex have also announced the anime adaptation of the Korean manhwa Solo Leveling, set to globally debut on Crunchyroll on January 6, 2024.

The year 2024 seems set to satisfy the cravings of anime fans, who are also hoping for long-awaited anime adaptations of popular manga series such as ‘Goodnight Punpun’, ‘Kagurabachi’, ‘Vagabond’, ’20th Century Boys’, ‘Steel Ball Run’, ‘REAL’, and ‘Berserk’. With such a promising lineup, 2024 is shaping up to be a year of immersive storytelling and riveting anime content.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
25 seconds ago
Elderly Fan's Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter
When the music of Jelly Roll reverberates in the quiet town of Columbia, Tennessee, residents would not necessarily associate it with an elderly grandmother named Sharon Brown. Sharon, a woman battling aneurysm, early onset dementia, and renal failure, is not the typical Jelly Roll fan. Yet, her love for his music is as profound and
Elderly Fan's Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter
Hemalatha Senathipathi: Reviving Traditional Metal Art Through Sculptures and Paintings
3 mins ago
Hemalatha Senathipathi: Reviving Traditional Metal Art Through Sculptures and Paintings
Rapper Dee-1 Calls for Responsible Music Consumption Amid Controversy
4 mins ago
Rapper Dee-1 Calls for Responsible Music Consumption Amid Controversy
'The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil' Anime Adaptation Premieres on Crunchyroll
55 seconds ago
'The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil' Anime Adaptation Premieres on Crunchyroll
Travis Scott's 'Backr00ms' Triggers Speculations About Kylie Jenner
1 min ago
Travis Scott's 'Backr00ms' Triggers Speculations About Kylie Jenner
Rohan Gurbaxani: Navigating Contrasting Roles and Social Media in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'
2 mins ago
Rohan Gurbaxani: Navigating Contrasting Roles and Social Media in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'
Latest Headlines
World News
Hawke's Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges
18 seconds
Hawke's Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges
Elderly Fan's Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter
25 seconds
Elderly Fan's Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter
Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom Confronts MJF's Absence, Reveals Future Aims
29 seconds
Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom Confronts MJF's Absence, Reveals Future Aims
Nebraska Football: Homegrown Talent Takes Center Stage in 2025 Recruiting Class
39 seconds
Nebraska Football: Homegrown Talent Takes Center Stage in 2025 Recruiting Class
FC Barcelona Triumphs Over Real Madrid: A Morale-Boosting Victory
44 seconds
FC Barcelona Triumphs Over Real Madrid: A Morale-Boosting Victory
Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Warner Proposes Legislation Against Sanctuary Cities
50 seconds
Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Warner Proposes Legislation Against Sanctuary Cities
Kylee Spugnardi's Hat Trick Powers Red Hornets to Decisive Victory
56 seconds
Kylee Spugnardi's Hat Trick Powers Red Hornets to Decisive Victory
Chelsea's Rising Star Alfie Gilchrist Might Leave Club Amid Transfer Speculations
1 min
Chelsea's Rising Star Alfie Gilchrist Might Leave Club Amid Transfer Speculations
Luton Town FC's Academy Product Jameson Horlick Extends Contract
1 min
Luton Town FC's Academy Product Jameson Horlick Extends Contract
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app