‘The First Omen’ Unveils Chilling Trailer, Promises Return to Antichrist Tale

20th Century Studios has set the stage for a chilling return to a horror franchise with the unveiling of the trailer for ‘The First Omen,’ a prequel to the classic 1976 horror film, ‘The Omen.’ The trailer, rich in disturbing imagery and reverse-footage sequences, introduces us to a young American woman, played by ‘Game Of Thrones’ actress, Nell Tiger Free, who embarks on a journey to Rome to serve the church, only to be drawn into a terrifying conspiracy.

An Ominous Return

Known for its story about a child believed to be the Antichrist, ‘The Omen’ series has spawned three sequels and a 2006 remake. Now, ‘The First Omen’ promises to expand the narrative, diving into the origins of the Antichrist tale. The film, directed by Arkasha Stevenson, features a diverse cast including Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, and Bill Nighy, dressed in clerical attire, a departure from his ‘Love Actually’ role.

Unsettling Trailer, Revealing Darkness

The trailer commences with a car crash, a screaming woman, a baby swaddled in fabric, and nuns lying on the floor appearing to pray. Some scenes are shown in reverse, including footage of nuns walking backwards up stairs, enhancing the eerie atmosphere. Sinister text interspersed throughout the trailer suggests themes of fear and control over non-believers, hinting at the dark force that the protagonist encounters, causing her to question her faith.

Anticipation Builds for April Release

As the trailer concludes, the anticipation for ‘The First Omen’ builds. Fans of the original ‘The Omen’ film and newcomers alike will be drawn to the cinemas on April 5, eager to uncover the story behind the series’ infamous Antichrist. With its promise of gruesome yet gorgeous visuals and a story that shakes faith and uncovers a deadly conspiracy, ‘The First Omen’ is set to be a terrifying addition to the horror genre.