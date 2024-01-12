en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Final Bow of ‘Letterkenny’: Actors Johnston and Herr Reflect on their Journey

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
The Final Bow of ‘Letterkenny’: Actors Johnston and Herr Reflect on their Journey

Streaming giant Hulu has just released the final season of the critically acclaimed Canadian comedy series ‘Letterkenny’, marking the end of an era for its beloved characters. In an exclusive interview, actors Tyler Johnston and Andrew Herr, who have been staples of the show, share their experiences and reflect on their journey throughout the series.

Unpredictable Evolution of The Skids

Johnston, who masterfully portrayed a member of The Skids, a group known for their eccentric behavior and peculiar interests, spoke about the unpredictable nature of their storylines. From becoming DJs to dancers, and even weightlifters, the evolution of The Skids was always a surprise to both the characters and the audience. Johnston highlighted this unexpected transformation as a testament to the show’s ability to keep viewers on their toes.

On-set Spontaneity and Humor

Herr, on the other hand, shared some of his favorite moments working alongside co-star Dylan Playfair. Their characters, often caught in the most hilarious and outrageous circumstances, became fan favorites due to their chemistry and the spontaneous humor that arose from their collaboration. Herr fondly reminisced about the times when they were unprepared, and how those instances often led to the most memorable scenes.

Memorable Scenes and Emotional Goodbyes

Both actors had an array of anecdotes from their time on set, with Johnston recalling the emotional moment of filming the final scene at a rave. It was a moment that felt both honorable and melancholic, signifying the end of a journey that had brought so much laughter and joy to their lives. Herr pointed out a particularly hilarious scene involving a misunderstanding in a locker room, a testament to the comedic genius that ‘Letterkenny’ has consistently delivered over its twelve seasons.

Even with the show’s conclusion, Johnston and Herr look back with fondness on the memories they’ve created and the laughter they’ve shared on the ‘Letterkenny’ set. While there may not be any official plans for a reunion, spinoff shows, or another live tour, the cast’s willingness to reunite for future projects leaves fans hopeful for the possibility of a ‘Letterkenny’ movie or other ventures.

0
Arts & Entertainment Canada Interviews
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
17 seconds ago
Bradley Cooper Honored with Icon Award at National Board of Review Gala
Acclaimed actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper has been recognized with the Icon award at the National Board of Review gala in New York, 2024. This prestigious honor is bestowed upon individuals who have made significant contributions to the film industry and have left an indelible mark on culture through their work. Cooper’s Remarkable Career Cooper’s
Bradley Cooper Honored with Icon Award at National Board of Review Gala
21 Savage Unveils 'American Dream', His First Solo Album in Years
7 mins ago
21 Savage Unveils 'American Dream', His First Solo Album in Years
Al Gore Departs Apple's Board Amid Changes; International Cinema Sees Rise of Foreign-Language Films
9 mins ago
Al Gore Departs Apple's Board Amid Changes; International Cinema Sees Rise of Foreign-Language Films
Ariana Grande Honors Paula Abdul in New Music Video 'yes, and?'
1 min ago
Ariana Grande Honors Paula Abdul in New Music Video 'yes, and?'
Descendants Uncover Historical Treasure Trove of Photos by Fred Russel
6 mins ago
Descendants Uncover Historical Treasure Trove of Photos by Fred Russel
Chicago Fire Season 12: A Tumultuous Journey Ahead for Severide
6 mins ago
Chicago Fire Season 12: A Tumultuous Journey Ahead for Severide
Latest Headlines
World News
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
32 seconds
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
39 seconds
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
40 seconds
Iconic WWE Catchphrases That Defined the Ruthless Aggression Era
Denver's New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?
2 mins
Denver's New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?
Guyana Bolsters Documentation Process Amid Influx of Venezuelan Migrants
2 mins
Guyana Bolsters Documentation Process Amid Influx of Venezuelan Migrants
Henry Chigozie Anadi Inaugurated as New President General of Ebenator Community
2 mins
Henry Chigozie Anadi Inaugurated as New President General of Ebenator Community
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program
3 mins
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program
HealthFinders Collaborative Introduces 'HealthCheck' Virtual Presentation Series
3 mins
HealthFinders Collaborative Introduces 'HealthCheck' Virtual Presentation Series
Severe Weather Cancels Iowa State's Wrestling Dual Against Pittsburgh
4 mins
Severe Weather Cancels Iowa State's Wrestling Dual Against Pittsburgh
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app