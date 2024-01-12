The Final Bow of ‘Letterkenny’: Actors Johnston and Herr Reflect on their Journey

Streaming giant Hulu has just released the final season of the critically acclaimed Canadian comedy series ‘Letterkenny’, marking the end of an era for its beloved characters. In an exclusive interview, actors Tyler Johnston and Andrew Herr, who have been staples of the show, share their experiences and reflect on their journey throughout the series.

Unpredictable Evolution of The Skids

Johnston, who masterfully portrayed a member of The Skids, a group known for their eccentric behavior and peculiar interests, spoke about the unpredictable nature of their storylines. From becoming DJs to dancers, and even weightlifters, the evolution of The Skids was always a surprise to both the characters and the audience. Johnston highlighted this unexpected transformation as a testament to the show’s ability to keep viewers on their toes.

On-set Spontaneity and Humor

Herr, on the other hand, shared some of his favorite moments working alongside co-star Dylan Playfair. Their characters, often caught in the most hilarious and outrageous circumstances, became fan favorites due to their chemistry and the spontaneous humor that arose from their collaboration. Herr fondly reminisced about the times when they were unprepared, and how those instances often led to the most memorable scenes.

Memorable Scenes and Emotional Goodbyes

Both actors had an array of anecdotes from their time on set, with Johnston recalling the emotional moment of filming the final scene at a rave. It was a moment that felt both honorable and melancholic, signifying the end of a journey that had brought so much laughter and joy to their lives. Herr pointed out a particularly hilarious scene involving a misunderstanding in a locker room, a testament to the comedic genius that ‘Letterkenny’ has consistently delivered over its twelve seasons.

Even with the show’s conclusion, Johnston and Herr look back with fondness on the memories they’ve created and the laughter they’ve shared on the ‘Letterkenny’ set. While there may not be any official plans for a reunion, spinoff shows, or another live tour, the cast’s willingness to reunite for future projects leaves fans hopeful for the possibility of a ‘Letterkenny’ movie or other ventures.