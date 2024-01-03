en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Fate of 2023-24 TV Series Hangs in the Balance of Ratings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
The Fate of 2023-24 TV Series Hangs in the Balance of Ratings

The latest TV series of the 2023-24 season have completed their first 15 weeks, and the fate of each show on the major networks like ABC and CBS hangs in the balance of their ratings. These networks introduced a variety of shows, ABC with ‘The Golden Bachelor’ and ‘The Great Halloween Fright Fight’, and CBS with ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’, ‘Buddy Games’, ‘FBI True’, ‘Ghosts UK’, ‘Loteria Loca’, ‘NCIS: Sydney’, and ‘Raid the Cage’.

The Ratings are In

The ratings being referred to here are based on the final national numbers and account for live viewing as well as same-day viewing. The significance of these ratings is pivotal as they directly influence advertisers’ spending. Advertisers prioritize demo numbers since younger viewers tend to watch less traditional TV, making them more difficult to reach. This makes the demo numbers vital in the realm of TV show ratings.

Deciphering the Numbers

These ratings are designed to estimate the number of viewers who watch a show’s commercials, a critical factor that determines the show’s future. The higher the ratings, the more likely a show will be renewed for another season. On the other hand, low ratings could spell doom for the series, leading to its prompt cancellation.

The Fate of New Series

With these ratings in hand, the industry waits with bated breath to see which shows will prove successful enough to be renewed for a second season. The fate of shows like ‘The Golden Bachelor’, ‘The Great Halloween Fright Fight’, ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’, and ‘Buddy Games’ remains uncertain as the final verdict is yet to be made.

The 2023-24 TV series ratings also include updates for cancelled and ending sci-fi and fantasy shows. The season’s Cancellation Renewal Score stands at 6 cancelled and ending sci-fi and fantasy shows, with 16 of the tracked shows renewed. This further underscores the importance of ratings in determining the life or death of a TV series.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Brad Reflects on 'Glee' Experience and Skepticism over Reboot
Brad, a stalwart behind the scenes of the popular television show ‘Glee,’ recently opened up about his time on the series. He painted a picture of a whirlwind journey, filled with unexpected triumphs, soaring egos, and a potent camaraderie that held the team together amidst the chaos. A High School Revisited According to Brad, the
Brad Reflects on 'Glee' Experience and Skepticism over Reboot
Children's Characters Turned Slashers: An Unexpected Twist in 2024's Horror Genre
5 mins ago
Children's Characters Turned Slashers: An Unexpected Twist in 2024's Horror Genre
The Greater Wings: Julie Byrne's Tribute to Late Collaborator and Journey Through Grief
5 mins ago
The Greater Wings: Julie Byrne's Tribute to Late Collaborator and Journey Through Grief
Rediscovered 'Hogs of War' Advert Sparks Nostalgia and Highlights Retro Gaming Revival
4 mins ago
Rediscovered 'Hogs of War' Advert Sparks Nostalgia and Highlights Retro Gaming Revival
CBS's 'Watson': A Fresh Perspective on Dr. John Watson from Sherlock Holmes
5 mins ago
CBS's 'Watson': A Fresh Perspective on Dr. John Watson from Sherlock Holmes
2024: A Year of Prolific Pop Culture Offerings
5 mins ago
2024: A Year of Prolific Pop Culture Offerings
Latest Headlines
World News
How Sugar Consumption Affects Hormonal Health and Menstrual Symptoms
18 seconds
How Sugar Consumption Affects Hormonal Health and Menstrual Symptoms
Kell Longhorns Champion Fitness and Endurance in Arby's Classic Semifinal Victory
18 seconds
Kell Longhorns Champion Fitness and Endurance in Arby's Classic Semifinal Victory
Study Shows Humans Struggle to Read Negative Emotions in Flat-Faced Dogs
46 seconds
Study Shows Humans Struggle to Read Negative Emotions in Flat-Faced Dogs
Big Ten Showdown: Former Teammates Marcus Domask and Lance Jones Face Off
57 seconds
Big Ten Showdown: Former Teammates Marcus Domask and Lance Jones Face Off
Inflation and Healthcare: Lawmakers Discuss Access and Medicare Coverage
58 seconds
Inflation and Healthcare: Lawmakers Discuss Access and Medicare Coverage
Keith Wood Advocates for Sam Prendergast's Inclusion in Six Nations Squad
1 min
Keith Wood Advocates for Sam Prendergast's Inclusion in Six Nations Squad
WHO's Biosurveillance Proposals: A Step Towards Global Control or Essential Health Measure?
1 min
WHO's Biosurveillance Proposals: A Step Towards Global Control or Essential Health Measure?
Buffalo Bills Coach Addresses Concerns Over Stefon Diggs' Reduced Playing Time
2 mins
Buffalo Bills Coach Addresses Concerns Over Stefon Diggs' Reduced Playing Time
Vivek Ramaswamy Challenges New York Times' Credibility and Accuses Media of Dividing Nation
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy Challenges New York Times' Credibility and Accuses Media of Dividing Nation
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
27 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app