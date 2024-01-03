The Fate of 2023-24 TV Series Hangs in the Balance of Ratings

The latest TV series of the 2023-24 season have completed their first 15 weeks, and the fate of each show on the major networks like ABC and CBS hangs in the balance of their ratings. These networks introduced a variety of shows, ABC with ‘The Golden Bachelor’ and ‘The Great Halloween Fright Fight’, and CBS with ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’, ‘Buddy Games’, ‘FBI True’, ‘Ghosts UK’, ‘Loteria Loca’, ‘NCIS: Sydney’, and ‘Raid the Cage’.

The Ratings are In

The ratings being referred to here are based on the final national numbers and account for live viewing as well as same-day viewing. The significance of these ratings is pivotal as they directly influence advertisers’ spending. Advertisers prioritize demo numbers since younger viewers tend to watch less traditional TV, making them more difficult to reach. This makes the demo numbers vital in the realm of TV show ratings.

Deciphering the Numbers

These ratings are designed to estimate the number of viewers who watch a show’s commercials, a critical factor that determines the show’s future. The higher the ratings, the more likely a show will be renewed for another season. On the other hand, low ratings could spell doom for the series, leading to its prompt cancellation.

The Fate of New Series

With these ratings in hand, the industry waits with bated breath to see which shows will prove successful enough to be renewed for a second season. The fate of shows like ‘The Golden Bachelor’, ‘The Great Halloween Fright Fight’, ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’, and ‘Buddy Games’ remains uncertain as the final verdict is yet to be made.

The 2023-24 TV series ratings also include updates for cancelled and ending sci-fi and fantasy shows. The season’s Cancellation Renewal Score stands at 6 cancelled and ending sci-fi and fantasy shows, with 16 of the tracked shows renewed. This further underscores the importance of ratings in determining the life or death of a TV series.